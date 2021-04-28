Building demolished | Previously was a tool wholesaler, gas station, dry cleaner on Washington Ave.

RACINE — The vacant longtime home of All Tool Sales Inc., 854 Washington Ave., has been demolished. A pile of bricks was in its place Wednesday morning.
The former wholesale tool distributor, founded by George Ruetz in 1962 according to The Journal Times’ archives, was sold by the Ruetz family in 2013 and has since merged with Franksville’s All Integrated Solutions.
The demolished property sold in December for $113,500. The new owner could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
854 Washington Ave., located between Uptown and Downtown, has a history of housing several different businesses over the past century.
The City of Racine has been pushing to get rid of vacant buildings of late — most notably with the contested demolishing of the Capitol-Park Theater — although this demolition appears unrelated to the city’s explicit efforts. On Monday, the city’s Finance and Personnel Committee moved forward a recommendation for a building at 1124 Villa St. to be razed for a cost of $65,000.
According to reporting and advertising in The Journal Times archives:
In 1937 it was a “Racine Consumers Co-Op Service Station.”
In the 1940s, it was known as “High Speed Oil Company.” In 1942, an advertisement in The Journal Times said it was selling six gallons of gasoline for $1.
In the 1950s and early ‘60s, it was a dry cleaner, known as “Union Dye” for most of its life during that stretch.
Dee Hölzel of The Journal Times contributed.