Building demolished | Previously was a tool wholesaler, gas station, dry cleaner on Washington Ave.

RACINE — The vacant longtime home of All Tool Sales Inc., 854 Washington Ave., has been demolished. A pile of bricks was in its place Wednesday morning.

The former wholesale tool distributor, founded by George Ruetz in 1962 according to The Journal Times’ archives, was sold by the Ruetz family in 2013 and has since merged with Franksville’s All Integrated Solutions.

The demolished property sold in December for $113,500. The new owner could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

854 Washington Ave., located between Uptown and Downtown, has a history of housing several different businesses over the past century.

