RACINE COUNTY — As Gov. Tony Evers contemplates the 2019-21 biennial budget, some provisions within the document could have a local impact.
As the proposed budget stands, it includes several provisions that would limit local control over quarries.
Evers has announced plans to take action on the budget today. He could exercise his line-item veto authority, or veto the entire document.
But if Evers does sign the budget with the limitations for quarries in place, it would prevent municipalities such as Caledonia from enacting ordinances for quarries like the Payne & Dolan quarry along Three Mile Road.
The budget passed by the state Assembly and Senate states that if a municipality “enacts a nonzoning ordinance regulating the operation for a quarry that was not in effect when quarry operations began, the limit cannot be applied to that quarry or to land that is contiguous.”
There are a few exceptions when it comes to blasting, specifically allowing municipalities to require that notice be given ahead of blasting and that a building survey be completed before the blasting begins.
But municipalities would not be allowed to enforce or establish a water quality standard, and “establish or enforce an ambient air quality standard, standard of performance for new stationary sources, or other emission limitation related to air quality.”
For municipalities that may look to the county for some influence, the budget also states “a county cannot require, as a condition for granting a permit to a quarry operator, that the quarry operator satisfy a condition that a town requires in order to grant a permit that is imposed by a town ordinance enacted after the town grants a permit to the quarry operator.”
A clear division of authority
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said local governments still have the ability to enforce ordinances on hours of operation, truck traffic and zoning.
Vos said the budget eliminates redundancy between local municipalities and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
“The one thing (local governments) can’t have jurisdiction over, which I think makes sense, is the air and the water; that’s what we have the DNR for,” Vos said. “This very clearly says that air, water, those kinds of things, are set by the state. Local regulations, hours of operation, all of those things are set by the locals.”
In addition to Caledonia, other Racine County communities with quarries are Rochester, the Town of Burlington and the Town of Waterford.
