Budget Blinds of Racine & Kenosha giving out $1K in restaurant gift cards to help local businesses

MOUNT PLEASANT — Jeff Vlasak, owner of Budget Blinds of Racine & Kenosha, said he understands what small businesses are going through during the coronavirus pandemic and economic downturn.
“Being that we’re a small business ourselves … we decided to do our part to help support at least some merchants,” he said.
His family likes to go out to eat so he decided to support restaurants. Many restaurants are offering carry out, curbside pick-up or delivery while their dining rooms are closed.
Budget Blinds, 5407 Spring St., is giving away $1,000 worth of gift cards from local Racine and Kenosha restaurants to support 20 small, family-owned restaurants. Two gift cards will be given from each restaurant selected.
Some of the restaurants include Mike & Angelo’s and Olde Madrid in Racine and Captain Mike’s and Gateway Café in Kenosha, among many others.
There will be 40 winners each receiving one $25 gift card, selected by a random drawing. “Liking” the business’s Facebook page, sharing the Facebook video posted Monday regarding these gift cards and tagging a friend in the comments of the post allows for an entry in the drawing.
Winners will not be able to choose which restaurant they get a gift card from, in hopes that they may try a new place to eat, Vlasak said. Winners will be contacted via Facebook messenger and will receive their prize by mail.
He hopes the winners will not only use the gift card, but also go back to the restaurant a few times after to spend their own money.
He wants to spread awareness, letting people know that there are still businesses operating that need customers.
Vlasak said the contest will last about a week. Winners will be drawn April 13.
