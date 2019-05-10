MILWAUKEE — It’s about a 6-hour drive from the Cleveland area to Racine, and it’s a trip Kareeda Chones-Aguam knows well.
“It seemed like every summer or every other summer we would be making the trek from Cleveland to Racine to visit my dad’s side of the family,” Chones-Aguam said. “Always coming back home stocked with brats and kringle.”
In the 1980s there was no other way to get kringle in Cleveland besides baking it yourself.
Chones-Aguam is the oldest of five children of legendary St. Catherine’s High School basketball player Jim Chones.
After a stellar high school career at St. Catherine’s, Chones played at Marquette University under renowned head coach Al McGuire. He left college to sign with the then-New York Nets of the American Basketball Association, embarking on a 10-year career in pro basketball, including eight years in the NBA; he was a member of the Los Angeles Lakers NBA championship team in the 1979-80 season.
Chones-Aguam said her dad used basketball as a vehicle to get his family to a better place.
“I think that was really his focus, just playing as hard as he could to make a better way for his whole family,” Chones-Aguam said. “His whole motivation for playing sports was to create and develop a better life for his family.”
While Jim Chones was helping the Lakers win a title with then-rookie Earvin “Magic” Johnson, to Chones-Aguam he was dad who, along with her mom, instilled the “three D’s”: Desire, determination and dedication.
Those life lessons were something that Chones-Aguam would carry with her to her own college basketball career at Marquette and lead her to becoming vice president of business strategy and activation for the Milwaukee Bucks.
Jim Chones the father
Growing up in Pepper Pike, Ohio, just outside Cleveland, Chones-Aguam was interested in music and spent nine years as a cellist. She also played volleyball and basketball.
Chones-Aguam said she remembers her dad coaching her and her brothers and sisters during the off season.
“The summers were definitely pretty taxing,” Chones-Aguam said. “Dad was in charge of the drills.”
They would go the gym to lift weights and if dad didn’t think the form was right, they had to do it over.
“That used to drive us insane,” Chones-Aguam said. “We always thought dad’s counting was off. But he was a very good teacher … he knew what it took to get to the next level.”
During her junior year, Chones-Aguam committed to playing basketball but wasn’t highly recruited coming out of high school.
Marquette was one of the few Division I schools that recruited her and during her first visit to the university, she fell in love with the campus and with Milwaukee.
“I loved the atmosphere, loved the city,” Chones-Aguam said. “It was nice to have family nearby, close enough for my parents to get there when they needed to. I just felt like it was a good fit for me and it turned out to be.”
Chones-Aguam played for the Golden Eagles all four years.
During the 1997 NCAA women’s tournament, Marquette, a 12th seed, upset fifth seed Clemson University 70-66. Chones-Aguam said it remains as one of her favorite memories of playing for the Golden Eagles.
“No one thought we were going to win the game,” Chones-Aguam said.
Also during her sophomore year at Marquette, Chones-Aguam applied for a job with the Bucks to work in ticket sales but had to eventually turn it down after realizing it wouldn’t work with her basketball schedule.
After she graduated in 1998, she stayed at Marquette for a year to work in the women’s sports marketing, specifically working on-air for Marquette women’s basketball for TV and radio.
Chones-Aguam also was a radio DJ for what was then known as Light 97 FM and she finally got that ticket sales job with the Bucks.
“I had to cobble four or five jobs to make sure I can make my rent,” Chones-Aguam said.
Working for the Bucks
Work in ticket sales was her entry into the Bucks organization.
“I wasn’t the best sales person by any means but I enjoyed the atmosphere and enjoyed the organization,” Chones-Aguam said.
A year later, when more of the Bucks business operations were handled in house, Chomes-Aguam moved up into being an account coordinator working with sponsors and partners.
Now in her 20th year with the Bucks, Chomes-Aguam has a team of eight people focused on developing customized partnerships for clients to utilize Bucks and “Deer District” assets.
“We literally become the day-to-day people to activate, renew, sell, engage and develop those relationships,” Chones-Aguam said. “When we sell MillerCoors or Fiserv or whomever, when those deals are done my team literally works to bring those partnerships to life and it’s a really fun job.”
In total the Bucks have about 70 partners that Chomes-Aguam and her team interact with on a regular basis.
“We’re one of the top teams in the NBA with retaining and renewing our partners,” Chones-Aguam said.
During Game 5 of an Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, Chones-Aguam was walking around the inside of Fiserv Forum, checking in on corporate partners around the arena and in the suites.
The “Deer District” has brought new life to Milwaukee’s Downtown area and new responsibilities to Chones-Aguam’s job.
Aside from Fiserv Forum, the Deer District includes a plaza which houses Good City Brewing, Punch Bowl Social, Drink Wisconsibly and the Mecca Bar and Grill.
“We say it’s like you park once and you’re here for the whole day,” Chones-Aguam said. “It’s definitely more of a destination and be a one stop shop. Park once and have the opportunity to really engage and enjoy the district.”
Being an example
The NBA has prided itself as being one of the most progressive professional sports leagues in the world and works to encourage more participation for women and minorities in all areas of the business.
Chones-Aguam said she hopes to be an example to “not only women in our organization but our industry at large and in our city and the Racine area of what it takes to get to this level and work hard.”
“As a female, even as an African American female in this industry, I push myself to work that much harder because I do know there are women who will come up after me that I want to set an example for,” Chones-Aguam said. “It’s important for us to come to work every day, work hard, engage in our partners, continue to grow the brand but also continue to grow your own brand and know that there’s people behind you that are watching you.”
For women who may want to pursue a career in professional sports, Chones-Aguam has three pieces of advice:
- Learn your craft: “Make sure you know as much about the industry before getting into it.”
- Network: “Reach out to other women like myself just to pick their brain. Not always going to look for a job but know those folks, know what their challenges are and the business.”
- “I think a lot of girls are a lot of times intimidated by those of us in that role and I always welcome folks to give me a call and set up a coffee (meeting) just to talk and tell you about my past,” Chones-Aguam said.
- Have Confidence:
“Before I went to Marquette I was pretty quiet … I just didn’t have the confidence that I needed,” Chones-Aguam said. “And (confidence) comes with age and it comes with the support of your family and as I continued to grow it totally changed.”
The lessons she learned from her dad of desire, determination and dedication, is something Chones-Aguam wants to instill in her own daughter.
“She sees Mommy going to work every day, working late nights, traveling when I have to travel, but she understands this is what it takes,” Chones-Aguam said. “And I think for a lot of our young girls and young women, confidence is a huge factor and I think when you have an organization like the Bucks that definitely support women, that definitely support minorities, it makes it that much easier to accomplish the goals that you want to accomplish in your life.”
