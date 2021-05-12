Bucks, SC Johnson team up to recycle more than 1 million plastic cups

MILWAUKEE — SC Johnson and the Milwaukee Bucks are partnering up to advance their sustainability efforts by implementing new recycling and cleaning initiatives at Fiserv Forum, it was announced Wednesday.

According to a news release, SC Johnson will help the Bucks better recycle more than 1 million plastic cups that are used at Fiserv and the adjacent Deer District each year.

Beginning next Bucks season, Fiserv Forum and Deer District will use new co-branded Bucks and SC Johnson polyethylene terephthalate cups for all of its events that can be recycled and reused by SC Johnson, the press release said.

After the cups are recycled, SC Johnson will turn the cups into 100% post-consumer recycled bottles for its Scrubbing Bubbles bottles.

“Plastic waste is one of the great environmental challenges we face today, and our partnership with the Milwaukee Bucks is one of many local solutions to this global problem,” said Fisk Johnson, Chairman and CEO of SC Johnson. “By teaming up with the Bucks, we can create recycling infrastructure at scale for Fiserv Forum, bring awareness to this critical issue, and help close the plastic recycling loop.”