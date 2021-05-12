 Skip to main content
Bucks, SC Johnson team up to recycle more than 1 million plastic cups
MILWAUKEE — SC Johnson and the Milwaukee Bucks are partnering up to advance their sustainability efforts by implementing new recycling and cleaning initiatives at Fiserv Forum, it was announced Wednesday.

According to a news release, SC Johnson will help the Bucks better recycle more than 1 million plastic cups that are used at Fiserv and the adjacent Deer District each year.

Beginning next Bucks season, Fiserv Forum and Deer District will use new co-branded Bucks and SC Johnson polyethylene terephthalate cups for all of its events that can be recycled and reused by SC Johnson, the press release said.

After the cups are recycled, SC Johnson will turn the cups into 100% post-consumer recycled bottles for its Scrubbing Bubbles bottles.

“Plastic waste is one of the great environmental challenges we face today, and our partnership with the Milwaukee Bucks is one of many local solutions to this global problem,” said Fisk Johnson, Chairman and CEO of SC Johnson. “By teaming up with the Bucks, we can create recycling infrastructure at scale for Fiserv Forum, bring awareness to this critical issue, and help close the plastic recycling loop.”

Recycling process

“We’re proud to partner with SC Johnson to further our commitment to sustainability and cleanliness at our world-class arena,” said Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin. “We believe our alliance with SC Johnson will positively impact these efforts as we remain resolute to protect our environment and make a difference in the community.”

SC Johnson is also now an Official Sustainability Partner and the Official Disinfectant and Commercial Cleaning Partner of the Bucks. SC Johnson will also provide Fiserv staff with products and training to enhance the cleanliness of the venue.

Fisk Johnson

Johnson
