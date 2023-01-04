 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bucks' ‘good luck charm’ to sing anthem Friday at Case

MOUNT PLEASANT—A singer known for bringing good fortune to the Milwaukee Bucks will perform Friday night before the Case High School boys basketball game.

Ben Tajnai is known as the Milwaukee Bucks’ good luck charm. During their 2021 NBA championship run, the Bucks won every game at which Tajnai sang the national anthem.

Tajnai also teaches voice lessons and has sung backup for the Rolling Stones, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Tajnai is also set to perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” Sunday night at Lambeau Field before the Green Bay Packers play the Detroit Lions.

The Case boys basketball team hosts Oak Creek Friday at 7 p.m. at Case, 7345 Washington Ave.

