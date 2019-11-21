Bucks: Bledsoe scores 30, Giannis has triple-double in 137-129 win over Trail Blazers
0 comments

Bucks: Bledsoe scores 30, Giannis has triple-double in 137-129 win over Trail Blazers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Trail Blazers Bucks Basketball

Milwaukee guard Eric Bledsoe tries to drive past Portland guard CJ McCollum during the Bucks' 137-129 win on Thursday at Milwaukee.

 MORRY GASH, Associated Press

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo had his second triple-double of the season and the Milwaukee Bucks beat Carmelo Anthony and the short-handed Portland Trail Blazers 137-129 on Thursday night.

giannis 2018 h/s

Antetokounmpo

Antetokounmpo had 24 points, 19 rebounds and a career-high 15 assists to lead the Bucks to their sixth straight victory. Antetokounmpo, who also had a triple-double in the season opener, has 16 career triple-doubles. Milwaukee is 14-2 in those games.

Eric Bledsoe added 30 points and six assists in the Bucks' highest-scoring game of the season.

eric bledsoe BUCKS

Bledsoe

After scoring 10 points on 4-of-14 shooting in 24 minutes in his season debut Tuesday night against the Pelicans, Anthony had 10 points in the first half Thursday. The 10-time All-Star finished with 18 points (6-of-15 shooting) and seven rebounds for the Blazers, who were without Hassan Whiteside (hip), Damian Lillard (back), Zach Collins (shoulder) and Jusuf Nurkic (leg).

CJ McCollum scored a game-high 37 points and Skal Labissiere added 22 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks off the bench for Portland. The Trail Blazers lost their third straight game and seventh of the last nine against the Bucks, including sixth straight in Milwaukee.

The Bucks made their first seven shots, including three 3s, and led 17-6. Milwaukee never trailed.

The Bucks also had their highest first-half total, leading 72-58.

TIP-IN

Antetokounmpo made his first career NBA start against Anthony. The date was Dec. 18, 2013. Giannis had 10 points and seven rebounds before fouling out. Carmelo scored 29 points in New York's victory.

UP NEXT

Trail Blazers: At Cleveland on Saturday night.

Bucks: Host Detroit on Saturday night.

Tipoff

Teams: Detroit Pistons at Milwaukee Bucks

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee 

Television: Fox Sports Wisconsin

Radio: WTMJ (620 AM)

Bucks 137, Trail Blazers 129

PORTLAND (129)

Hood 5-5 0-0 11, Anthony 6-15 3-4 18, Tolliver 3-9 0-0 8, Trent Jr. 5-7 0-0 13, McCollum 15-29 2-2 37, Hezonja 0-0 0-0 0, Little 3-5 5-6 12, Labissiere 10-16 0-0 22, Bazemore 1-8 0-0 2, Simons 2-9 2-2 6. Totals 50-103 12-14 129.

MILWAUKEE (137)

Matthews 4-9 0-0 12, G.Antetokounmpo 9-27 5-10 24, B.Lopez 4-7 0-0 10, Bledsoe 11-21 6-6 30, DiVincenzo 7-15 0-0 16, Ilyasova 1-3 4-4 6, R.Lopez 2-5 2-2 6, Hill 2-4 2-2 7, Connaughton 7-10 2-2 18, S.Brown 3-5 0-0 8. Totals 50-106 21-26 137.

Portland 27 31 40 31—129

Milwaukee 37 35 35 30—137

3-Point Goals_Portland 17-39 (McCollum 5-10, Trent Jr. 3-4, Anthony 3-5, Labissiere 2-4, Tolliver 2-6, Hood 1-1, Little 1-2, Bazemore 0-3, Simons 0-4), Milwaukee 16-43 (Matthews 4-7, Connaughton 2-3, S.Brown 2-3, B.Lopez 2-5, Bledsoe 2-6, DiVincenzo 2-6, Hill 1-3, G.Antetokounmpo 1-7, Ilyasova 0-1, R.Lopez 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Portland 41 (Labissiere 12), Milwaukee 58 (G.Antetokounmpo 19). Assists_Portland 32 (McCollum 10), Milwaukee 32 (G.Antetokounmpo 15). Total Fouls_Portland 27, Milwaukee 20. A_17,385 (17,500).

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News