Bucks: Beat Cavaliers 125-108 to win 18th straight; Giannis scores 29, Middleton 24

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: Dylan Windler is being re-evaluated for a stress reaction in his left leg. The team's first-round pick this year has yet to play for Cleveland. "He really could give us a spark right now," Cavaliers coach John Beilein said. "I really feel bad for him. We'll let him go dormant for a couple weeks, see if it's nothing." ... Ten players scored in the first half, but none reached double figures. Thompson and Darius Garland each had eight. ... John Henson, who hadn't made a 3-pointer this season, connected on back-to-back shots from deep in the fourth quarter.

Bucks: Eric Bledsoe sat out with a right shin contusion. He limped off the court in the third quarter of Friday's game at Memphis. Donte DiVincenzo, who started in Bledsoe's place, had 15 points. ... Ten players saw action in the first quarter. ... Coach Mike Budenholzer challenged a blocking foul call on Ersan Ilyasova with 18.2 seconds left in the third and Milwaukee leading by 25. The call stood. ... Robin Lopez had a season-high 16 points. ... A member of the Rim Rockers, a team of daredevils who perform at Bucks home games, was injured during a halftime show. The man crawled off the court before being immobilized and was carried away on a stretcher by emergency medical personnel.

UP NEXT