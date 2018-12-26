RACINE — Although his race for Congress did not go his way, Randy Bryce plans to help future candidates in the 2020 election cycle.
Bryce, a Democrat and a Caledonia resident, is going to work for the progressive organization Working Families Party as a senior adviser to help recruit potential candidates and push policy changes on environmental issues and investment in infrastructure.
“These are issues that have been important to me, and if they would be getting done now, I wouldn’t have had to spend time (campaigning),” Bryce said. “I’m lucky that Working Families Party has reached out to make me part of their family.”
Working Families Party is a national organization that works on progressive issues and behalf of progressive candidates. The organization made the announcement on Monday.
Rebecca Lynch, deputy director of the Wisconsin Working Families Party, said Bryce's campaign "inspired a ton of people, both locally and across the country, in ways that I think are really important."
"He has a very important role in our movement ... Randy is someone who has always been involved in the community, (and) that is never not going to be the case," Lynch said. "And we think his role is more important that ever, just seeing how he really galvanized people across the country, across the district ... and we need that now more than ever."
In the initial stages of the 2018 midterm election, Bryce rocketed to notoriety when he entered the race for Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District against incumbent Paul Ryan, the speaker of the House.
In April, Ryan announced he would not seek re-election and would be retiring after serving 20 years in the House of Representatives. Ryan said he wanted to spend more time with his family, but Bryce and his supporters have claimed that they drove Ryan to make that decision.
On Nov. 6, Bryce lost the race to Republican Bryan Steil of Janesville, whom Ryan had backed to be his successor.
Undaunted by defeat
Despite the loss, Bryce plans to continue pushing for the reforms he campaigned on and hopes to help other progressive candidates get elected.
“I don’t feel one needs to win an election in order to be able to be a positive force in the community,” Bryce said. “Even though I didn’t win the election, I still want to help out the community.”
Bryce said he learned a lot in losing the race and plans to use that knowledge to help other candidates.
“Sometimes people think running for office is a bit overwhelming, and it can be, but there are ways to navigate those obstacles,” Bryce said.
During the 2018 campaign, Bryce emphasized his background as an union iron worker in an attempt to relate to voters in the district and he says he hopes to find more candidates from working backgrounds.
“Those are the perfect people that we need to represent us,” Bryce said. “I’m looking for more people who understand what it’s like to struggle.”
Lynch said Bryce's run for Congress gave voice to those who have a similar background.
"What we think what happened during this last cycle was not only did Democrats win (many congressional seats) but that Democrats who are closer to the people than your average politician in districts that are wildly challenging really made excellent strides," Lynch said. "Randy did not win the election, but he ousted the Speaker and he ran a hell of a good race in what is a deep red district."
Despite the loss in the Wisconsin 1st, Democrats won control of the House. Bryce is hopeful Democrats can continue the momentum into the 2020 presidential election.
“After this last election that we had, seeing how many seats we took back in Congress, I’m really excited and I look forward to the next election cycle,” Bryce said. “And I want to get some momentum going around that, and do some really good things and get some people elected.”
