KENOSHA — Candidates in the race for the 1st District U.S. Congress seat are scheduled to meet on Tuesday, Oct. 23, for a forum at Carthage College.
Democrat Randy Bryce, Republican Bryan Steil, and Independent Ken Yorgan are all scheduled to participate.
The forum is open to the public and will be held on the ground floor of Siebert Chapel, 2001 Alford Park Drive. Doors are scheduled to open at 6:30 p.m., with the forum running from 7-8 p.m. According to Carthage’s website, the chapel can safely fit more than 1,300 people.
Those who attend the event will be asked to pass through security checkpoints upon entering the event. General parking is available in the south lower lot of campus; limited handicapped parking is available in the south upper lot.
Each candidate will be allowed to make an opening statement, and then respond to questions from three moderators: Kenosha News Executive Editor Bob Heisse, Carthage Assistant Proffesor Katherine Hilson (sociology and criminal justice) and Professor Jeffrey Roberg (political science).
The Journal Times, Kenosha News, Lake Geneva Regional News and Carthage College are co-sponsoring the forum.
The Nov. 6 general election will determine the successor to House Speaker Paul Ryan, who is stepping down at the end of the term. The 1st District includes all of Racine and Kenosha counties, as well as varying portions of Walworth, Rock, Waukesha, and Milwaukee counties.
Those unable to attend can watch a live video stream. For links to the live feed and other information, go to www.carthage.edu/congress-forum.
