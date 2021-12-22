Bruno is home safe

Bruno is home!

The 10-month-old Boston terrier was in a Land Rover stolen from the parking lot at Jellystone Park Friday. His family — who now lives in St. Francis after moving out of Racine earlier this year — had been seeing the Christmas Carnival of Lights at Jellystone in Caledonia. They then went inside the lodge, leaving the Land Rover running without the keys in it, but with Bruno warm inside.

When Jamie Soto, the owner, let her son run out to the car to get some quarters to play arcade games, he forgot the keys inside. When they left, the Land Rover — with Bruno inside — was gone.

The car was recovered Monday night on Milwaukee's south side, but Bruno was still missing. Later Tuesday, Bruno was "found tied with a shoestring around his neck on a fence" at Kosciuszko Park in Milwaukee. "Not far from where my Rover was found," Soto said in a text to a reporter.

No suspects have been publicly named nor have any arrests been reported. Soto said she was told by the Caledonia Police Department that video from Jellystone had been reviewed, but she had not seen it.

