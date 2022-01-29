Brunch is always a good idea — now, your pet can enjoy some, too, in Racine's Uptown

RACINE — Sit. Stay. Brunch!

Uptown Racine is the home of a new “restaurant” for humans and their pets, Unleashed Uptown.

The vision, according to business partners and co-owners Kristina Campbell and Joanna Luebke, is for customers to be able to bring their pets and share brunch together at 1501 Washington Ave.

With separate meals, of course.

For now, Unleashed is at The Branch at 1501, another one of Campbell and Luebke’s ventures in the corridor.

Customers order their pet’s treats online and pick them up at the Collective Roots drive-thru window — the same site where Esperanza Coffee Collective and Dragon Pit BBQ are housed.

In the near future, the pair would like to have a brick-and-mortar location of their own in Uptown to fulfill their vision of sharing an adorable meal with a furry friend. In the meantime, they’re cooking up their treats and testing the waters at The Branch.

Embarking

The idea for the pet brunch came from Campbell’s son; he wanted to start a dog treat business and donate the proceeds to local humane societies. He is obsessed with dogs, she said.

“He was just really excited about it,” Campbell said.

“With all of our businesses, we always try to do something with our kids,” Luebke said, sitting alongside Campbell in Rooted, 1436 Washington Ave., a plant shop that is another of their business ventures.

Luebke added: “So literally, like (Kristina’s) daughter could run this plant store, my son, they could do it. And they’re 6 years old.”

The company offers a handful of brunch treats, including maple bacon pancakes topped with peach; pumpkin and sausage waffles with blueberries; and a peanut butter donut with cinnamon and banana glaze.

Luebke and Campbell cook the treats with all natural ingredients and no added sugars to minimize the sugar rushes that lead to what pet owners know as the “zoomies.”

“Because that would be a terrible business model, to have all of your dogs sugared up, and they’re all gaining weight and being unhealthy,” Luebke said with a laugh.

Upon pickup, the treats are frozen, which is an added benefit so that pets don’t scarf them down right away. But they can also be popped in the toaster, Campbell said.

“Like a human waffle,” she added.

Which begged the question: Are the treats safe for humans, too?

“Yes,” Campbell said. “Everything is made with natural ingredients. It just may not taste good.”

Plans for future

Unleashed will carry out Campbell’s son’s wish of donating money to animal shelters and organizations. The co-owners plan to collaborate with local organizations to invite kids and teens with special needs to help make and serve pet treats for the restaurant when it opens.

“If we can help kids or young adults with special needs with jobs, that would be amazing. And baking and selling is something they can do,” Luebke said.

Campbell’s daughter, who has special needs, expressed her excitement with the company early on as the pair baked up different recipes. “Every day, she has asked to come help us,” Luebke said.

Samples of Unleashed treats are given out at the Collective Roots drive-thru. Since opening, the co-owners said they have had a positive response.

“It’s been wonderful. People are so excited,” Luebke said. “First, they’re like, ‘A dog brunch?’ Then, the second they understood it, it’s been nothing but love.”

The pair are planning to host pop-up events with Unleashed in the summer. Until then, they aim to get the word out about their new business and stay dedicated to revitalizing Uptown.

Breathing life into Uptown is something Campbell and Luebke have spoken about before, as with Rooted.

“We’re hoping that people come and enjoy what we bring to (Uptown),” Campbell said. “I don’t know if there’s places — maybe in California — that do (a pet brunch). But we just like to come up with unique things and give people an experience.”

