Brito to be the first in her family to graduate high school

RACINE — When Lizeth Brito walked across the stage at Horlick High School on Sunday, she was the first person in her family to graduate.
Brito is in the top 10% of her class, and was awarded about 10 scholarships that together will pay for all four years of her education at Carthage College.
Brito said she felt honored to be recognized during Horlick’s senior awards banquet.
“Being recognized at that really made me feel like a lot of my hard work paid off,” she said. “And having my parents there supporting me was really nice too.”
Brito is the daughter of Mexican immigrants and will be the first person in her family to attend college.
“Trying to keep up and being in the top percentile of my class was a little harder than it may have been for others,” she said.
Brito worked to set a good example and to be a positive role model for her younger sisters, ages 16, 10 and 4.
“I’m really thankful for my family and my faith,” she said. “I couldn’t have done it without them.”
‘My goggles filled up with tears’
Brito participated in a wide range of extracurriculars during her high school career, including theater, choir, swim team, cheer and student government, among others.
When she started on the swim team in her freshman year, she was not a strong swimmer.
“It was really hard to get the endurance to kind of get into actual competitive swimming,” she said.
The next year her coach, Jonathon Patzwald, told her she was going to compete in the 500-yard freestyle.
“I was terrified just because I had never done that before,” she said.
Brito didn’t think she could do it, and she was so nervous when they did a practice round that she cried.
“Literally, my goggles filled up with tears,” she said.
But she pushed through, had her best time during that practice, then beat it by 90 seconds the next day to win the junior varsity event.
“It was just super inspiring to prove to myself that I could accomplish something that I was so scared of,” she said.
She won’t continue to swim competitively in college, but said she is thankful for all the friendships she made while on the Horlick team. During her senior year, Brito was co-captain.
Brito was named Horlick’s prom queen this year, and she said her teammates encouraged her to run for the title.
“I just felt so honored that my peers thought so highly of me to have voted for me,” she said. “It makes me feel like I made an impact on their lives.”
A difficult transition
Brito said the most difficult part of high school for her was the transition from middle school. She said she took a lot of Advanced Placement classes, while most of her friends from middle school did not. She then struggled to find her own identity.
“Sometimes I find myself being the only person of color in a room,” Brito said.
Even though she’s faced some struggles, Brito is known as someone who’s always smiling.
“I feel like even if I am having a bad day, there’s no need to like spread that on to anybody else,” she said. “I’d rather smile and help someone else have a good day. I just love smiling. I think it’s way easier to smile than to frown.”
At Carthage, Brito plans to double major in Spanish and political science, and hopes also to minor in business. She hasn’t decided on a career but is interested in politics and law, and said, no matter what, she wants to be a part of something bigger than herself.
During high school, Brito worked as a waitress at Javier’s Cuisine, in food service at All Saints Hospital and as a brand ambassador for Educators Credit Union’s marketing team. Since her tuition at Carthage is covered, she hopes to be able to cut back on work and focus on her studies.
On Thursday, Brito was getting emotional when thinking about graduation.
“I’ve been at Horlick since my freshman year and a lot of the same people I started with, I’m going to end high school with,” she said. “But I feel like our friendships won’t end there.”
