BRISTOL — The Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave. inside Bristol Woods County Park, is hosting events, including:
“Bristol Woodstock,”
- a series of free outdoor concerts on Wednesdays through Aug. 23. Bristol Woodstock is back for the third year in a row, with performances form 6 to 8 p.m. A different local band will be featured every week. “Bristol Woodstock” is presented by the Kenosha County Parks and sponsors.
“Perseids Meteor Shower Viewing”
- from 9 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11. Join us to experience the wonders of the cosmos during what is often called the best meteor shower in our region! Participants will have the opportunity to learn about this summer phenomenon and how best to view it before spending the evening stargazing under the dark sky in Bristol Woods. We recommend bringing a blanket or lawn chair, insect repellent, and whatever else you need to comfortably enjoy the skies. This event is open to the public, no registration required. Admission is free or “pay what you wish.” See more information at www.pringlenc.org/events.
Pringle’s monthly “Nature Story Time”
- is 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, and Saturday, Aug. 19. Join us on the third Thursday and following Saturday of each month for a seasonal nature story and craft. The program is designed for young children accompanied by an adult and will take place inside the nature center building. Recommended for children ages 2-5. Free; no registration required. Visit www.pringlenc.org/events for more upcoming events.
For more details about Pringle’s upcoming programs, go to pringlenc.org/events.