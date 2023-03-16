BRISTOL — Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave., Bristol is hosting upcoming events, including:

Nature Story Time at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 16, and Saturday, March 18: Join us each month for a seasonal story and craft. This program is aimed at young children, accompanied by an adult, and will take place inside the nature center building. Free and open to all ages. No registration is required.

“Owl Prowl” program with Fellow Mortals Wildlife Hospital, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25: Wildlife Educator Aimee Sosenko will teach attendees about the work that Fellow Mortals Wildlife Hospital does and introduce them to some of the hospital’s owl ambassadors, after which PNC staff will lead attendees on a night hike to listen for owls in the woods.

This program will begin with an indoor portion including the presence of live animals and end with an outdoor hike on dark trails.

Please leave pets at home (service animals are allowed). The suggested donation of $5 per person will benefit Fellow Mortals Wildlife Hospital.

All ages are welcome. No registration is required.

For more information on upcoming events, go to pringlenc.org/events.