BRISTOL — The Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave. inside Bristol Woods County Park, is hosting upcoming events, including:

Spring StoryWalk, available April and May: Presented in cooperation with the Kenosha Public Library, the StoryWalk allows families to follow along with a nature storybook as they hike in Bristol Woods County Park. This spring, visitors can read “Spring is Here” by Will Hillenbrand and look for signs of spring on the trails. Visit the park any time and begin behind at the yellow trail behind Pringle Nature Center. This is a free, self-guided program you can do at any time.

“Leave No Child Inside: Spring Break!” program, through Sunday, April 16: The public is welcome to visit the Pringle Nature Center any time the park is open to do nature activities. These activities are self-guided and will be posted at the front door of the nature center. No registration is required; children must be accompanied by an adult.

“Owl Prowl” program with Fellow Mortals Wildlife Hospital, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15 (rescheduled from March 25): Wildlife Educator Aimee Sosenko will teach attendees about the work that Fellow Mortals Wildlife Hospital does and introduce them to some of the hospital’s owl ambassadors, after which PNC staff will lead attendees on a night hike to listen for owls in the woods.

This program will begin with an indoor portion including the presence of live animals and end with an outdoor hike on dark trails.

Please leave pets at home (service animals are allowed). The suggested donation of $5 per person will benefit Fellow Mortals Wildlife Hospital. All ages are welcome. No registration is required.

Nature Story Time, 9:30 a.m. Thursday, April 20: On the third Thursday of each month, Pringle staffers host a seasonal nature story and craft. This program is designed for is for young children accompanied by an adult and will take place inside the nature center building. Recommended for children ages 2 to 5. Free admission. Registration is not required.

Earth Day at Pringle, 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 22: Stop by Pringle for Earth Day activities. Visitors can learn about how to help the earth through recycling. You can also pick up a free tree sapling, visit the StoryWalk trail, attend the Nature Story Time or help Pringle staffers protect native habitats at the first invasive species workday of the year. These free activities are open to all ages.

Invasive Species Workday, 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 22: Are you looking to earn service hours or are you just interested in helping us preserve native habitats? Join Pringle staffers for the monthly Invasive Species Workdays, taking place on the fourth Saturday of each month, April through October. Volunteers will assist Pringle staff members with removing invasive plants around the nature center. Tools are provided, but bring your own gloves if possible. No registration is required. Come and leave as you like.

Nature Story Time, 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 22: Nature Story Time programs feature a seasonal nature story and craft. This program is designed for is for young children accompanied by an adult and will take place inside the nature center building. Recommended for children ages 2 to 5. Free admission. Registration is not required.

For more details about Pringle’s upcoming programs, go to pringlenc.org/events.