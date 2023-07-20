BRISTOL — The free concert Bristol Woodstock, which debuted in 2021, takes place Wednesday nights, through Aug. 16, in Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 160th Ave.

The music goes from 6 to 8 p.m. Admission is free.

This summer’s lineup includes:

July 26: Kurt Gunn

Aug. 2: Judson Brown Band

Aug. 9: Listening Party

Aug. 16: Lucky Pickers

Audience members should bring lawn chairs and/or picnic blankets. Each concert is subject to weather conditions.

The event is free to attend “and fun for all ages,” organizers said. “Featuring a variety of music genres, Bristol Woodstock is sure to get anyone on their feet.”

For more information, go to kenoshacounty.org/2249/Parks-Events and “like” Kenosha County Parks on Facebook.