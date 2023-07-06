BRISTOL — The 53rd annual Bristol Progress Days festival is July 7-9, with most events taking place in Hansen Park, 8600 200th Ave.

This year’s theme is: “Make A Little Magic In 2023.”

“For three days in July, Bristol in western Kenosha County becomes the site of good old family fun,” organizers said. “Whether it is the sports tournaments, kids’ activities, music, history, or the parade famous for the candy rained down on its spectators, Bristol Progress Days has something for everyone.”

The softball tournament starts Friday, and the beer tent will be open.

Friday’s highlight is the crowning of Miss Bristol at Parkway Chateau, 12304 75th St. The banquet also features awards for Outstanding Citizen and Junior Outstanding citizen.

Saturday brings more softball, a 5K run (or 1.5 mile walk), a volleyball tourney and free children’s games.

The festival also features a carnival.

The festival wraps up Sunday with the town’s famous “Candy Parade,” starting at 12:30 p.m. at Highway 45 and 82nd Street and ending at the park.

The festival ends with fireworks at dusk Sunday night.

For more information, go to http://bristolprogress days.com