RACINE — Kala Connell normally takes the bus to get her groceries and she has her own cart that she uses to transport food from the grocery store to the bus, and from the bus to her apartment in McMynn Tower.
“I normally take two or three trips a month (to the grocery store),” Connell said. “I basically try to stuff as much stuff in (the cart) without it getting too heavy and try to maneuver it on the bus.”
On Friday, the grocery store came to her and fellow residents of Downtown Racine in the form of the Hunger Task Force Mobile Market, which made its debut in Racine at McMynn Tower, 624 Lake Ave.
Dozens of area residents and employees went through the mobile market, which had a wide variety of fruit, vegetables, meat, eggs and dairy fresh from Pick ’n Save, and purchased what they wanted.
“I don’t have to go too far or get a cart with me or worry about lifting (the bags) on and off the bus because they get pretty heavy,” Connell said. “It saves me money and that’s even greater.”
Hunger Task Force, through a partnership with Pick ’n Save, created the mobile market, which is basically a small grocery store on wheels. With some federal funding, the market can provide fresh produce that is 30% cheaper than in most grocery stores.
“Lots of us can take our cars to the grocery store so we don’t even think twice about the fact that we can drive to the grocery store,” said Sherrie Tussler, executive director of Hunger Task Force. “But there are seniors and other vulnerable populations that can’t.”
The mobile market is scheduled to be in Racine during the first Friday of every month from about noon to 1:30 p.m. at McMynn Tower. The market accepts credit and debit cards along with FoodShare QUEST cards. It does not accept cash.
Tussler said the Hunger Task Force is building a second mobile market the can be used to help residents of Kenosha, and possibly another location in Racine.
McMynn Tower Manager Georgian Angel was thrilled when she heard the news of the mobile market coming to them.
“We have everything down here except that one thing, we don’t have a grocery store,” Angel said. “And considering that everyone in this building is elderly or disabled … it’s hard for them to get around in winter.”
Lack of nearby grocery store
While area residents gleefully shopped for food, many pointed to the lack of a nearby grocery store in Downtown Racine as a major issue.
McMynn Tower resident Terry Lewis said Downtown “needs a grocery store.”
“I can go all the way up to 3 Mile Road or I can go to all the way out to Green Bay (Road) And Durand (Avenue) and I’m telling you, that is a long trip,” Lewis said. “Even though I drive, it’s a very long trip.”
Having the mobile market, Lewis said, is not only going to save him a trip to the grocery store but will help cut down on the amount of food he buys on each of those long trips.
“I don’t have to bring home three or four bags of corn and tomatoes and salad and things like that,” Lewis said. “I can get what I need right here.”
Response from officials
Mayor Cory Mason was present for the mobile market stopover on Friday, and even did a little bit of shopping. He said he recognizes there are “not a lot of options in the city limits to get fresh food like this.”
Mason said the city will be provided with data from the mobile market about the severity of the need for a grocery store in the Downtown area.
“If you can prove to different grocers in different parts of the city that there’s an actual viable market for a grocery (store), you hopefully will encourage grocers to take that opportunity and provide fresh food for that market,” Mason said.
Alderman-elect Trevor Jung, who also purchased some items at the mobile market, said the lack of quality grocery stores in the city is an issue he hopes to look into more once he is sworn in.
“This is about access to healthy fresh food for what is a food desert,” Jung said. “I hope that someday we have something more permanent.”
Mason said having the mobile market in Downtown Racine at McMynn Tower can be “transformative.”
“There are lots of health issues that are affiliated with lack of access to good healthy food,” Mason said. “Having these options really improves the quality of life for people that live here.”
State Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, said in her conversations with constituents, the lack of a grocery store in Downtown Racine “is something that is brought up regularly.”
While some state legislators have tried to create incentive programs for people to buy more fresh produce, Neubauer said state officials plan to look more closely at this issue.
“We’re hoping to pick up on the work folks have done in the past in this area and just continue to look for resources where they’re available,” Neubauer said. “Everyone deserves access to healthy fresh food and I’m really excited that Racine is making strides.”
