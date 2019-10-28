RACINE — When Ghia Davis had her first child, she had “the Cadillac of insurance.”
Her son was born at 36 weeks and the hospital provided a room where she got to stay for 23 days while he was in the neonatal intensive care unit. When they went home, she had nurse visits to check and make sure everything was going well.
When she had her second child, she was on BadgerCare; she noticed a difference.
Even though she was older, had pre-eclampsia and had delivered via C-section, she felt like she was being rushed out the door. She pointed out to the doctor that her feet were extremely swollen and he responded: “Girl, you’re fine.” After two weeks she returned to the hospital, where it took hours for her blood pressure to return to normal.
Davis shared her story at a roundtable on parent and infant health held at the George Bray Neighborhood YMCA, 924 Center St., on Friday. The event was hosted by state Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, and state Sen. Robert Wirch, D-Somers, so they could learn more about what factors into the disparities in birth outcomes among women of color, particularly black women, and what could be done to improve those outcomes.
Different outcomes, different options
Davis’s observation that women on BadgerCare have different birth experiences is backed up by data. In 2017, the Racine County Health Department published a report that reviewed data from 2011 to 2014 on fetal, infant and child deaths. The report found that women who were covered by Medicaid or BadgerCare were three times more likely to experience a stillbirth or infant death.
Financial disparities and the stress created by poverty, which is more common among black women, is a significant factor. But regardless of income, studies have shown black women have different birth outcomes from white women. That same study found that while black women accounted for only 17% of births, they accounted for 36% of fetal, infant and child deaths in Racine County.
One thing that helped Davis get through her situation was having Tiffany Scaife on her side. Scaife is a doula and is in the process of becoming a certified midwife. Scaife checked in on Davis and when Davis went to the hospital, Scaife looked after her children.
“What would I have done with my kid?” she asked. “I think doulas are very vital.”
Davis wasn’t the only person who suggested that doulas and midwives had a role in the discussion. A doula is a non-medical but trained companion who helps with the labor, delivery and postpartum experience of both mother and child. A midwife is a certified health professional who cares for mothers and newborns.
Regiana Dodson brought her 3-month old son Omari to the roundtable, whom she delivered with the help of a doula. Omari is her second child and she said after her experience with her first, she decided she did not want to go to the hospital unless absolutely necessary.
“This pregnancy was a home birth and my experience was completely different than my first child,” she said.”If you want to even the playing field, (provide) more funding for midwifery and doulas.”
Scaife said she was compelled to become a doula when she noticed that she was the person friends and family turned to when they were going into labor. She sees her job as being the person who is on the mother’s side.
“(Healthcare) is a business and some people treat our bodies as work,” said Scaife. “I want to empower people. I want them to know their rights and know how to advocate for themselves.”
In addition to helping with labor and delivery, doulas also check in on the new mother and child at home. Racine County also has a home visit program, which Kerry Milkie of the Department of Human Services said has demonstrated significant benefits for mother and child. Out of the families that participate in the home visitation program, less than 1% had a referral for child abuse and neglect.
“A big part of what home visitors do is address trauma and to help families break that cycle of trauma and stress and act as advocates for the parent so they can get the services that are needed,” said Milkie. “If you don’t have family support the home visitation program, the doula, the George Bray (Community Center), all those things contribute to reducing stress.”
But like many preventative social programs, the home visitation program is subject to budget cuts which limit how many women can access the program. Currently the budget limits outreach to Mondays through Fridays, so if your child is born Friday through Sunday, you may not be made aware of the program and how to sign up.
“The first money to ever be cut is prevention dollars and they’re the last thing back on the table,” said Milkie. “This home visiting program are probably some of the best prevention dollars spent not just for infant mortality issues but parent support.”
She also talked about how reimbursement rates are too low to maintain some of these programs which is another hurdle for women aspiring to become doulas or midwives for low-income mothers. Addressing reimbursements could make programs more robust and capable of helping more families.
“Racine County recognizes good healthy families create a good healthy community,” she said.
