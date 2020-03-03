You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Brief snowstorm hits Racine County, only leaves traces
1 comment
alert top story

Brief snowstorm hits Racine County, only leaves traces

{{featured_button_text}}
A brief blizzard

A brief period of blizzard conditions hit Racine County Tuesday morning. Here snow covers Jeeps at Martin's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep & Ram in Union Grove. 

 Submitted photo

RACINE — Some might have been caught off guard this morning as a brief blizzard made its way through southeastern Wisconsin.

As of 9:35 a.m., scattered snow showers were being seen throughout Racine County. Snow started soon after on Racine County's east end.

Taylor Patterson, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service at Sullivan, said the brief period of snow fall is only expected to drop trace amounts of snow.

1 comment
2
1
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News