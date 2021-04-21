Brief snowfall in state blows through county; may have contributed to fatal Interstate crash in Slinger

A brief but blinding snowstorm blew through Racine County early Wednesday afternoon but ended by about 1:30 p.m.

The snowfall, which didn’t appear to lead to any accumulation as temperatures remained a few degrees above freezing, was a factor in multiple highway crashes including a reported fatal accident involving more than a dozen vehicles on Interstate 41 in Slinger. But it didn’t cause much of a disturbance in Racine.

It’s actually kind of common for there to be some snow in April, even if it usually comes earlier in the month.

Citing data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's National Climatic Data Center, Current Results Publishing reports that the average snowfall from 1981-2010 in April in Racine was 1.3 inches. However, that same report says that the average number of days with snowfall in April over that 30-year period is 0.7, implying that it’s little more than a coin flip’s odds as to whether it will snow in April in Racine on any given year.

