Brief snowfall in state blows through county; may have contributed to fatal Interstate crash in Slinger
Brief snowfall in state blows through county; may have contributed to fatal Interstate crash in Slinger

IMG_2634.jpg

Snow falls on Main Street in Downtown Racine early Wednesday afternoon.

 ADAM ROGAN,

A brief but blinding snowstorm blew through Racine County early Wednesday afternoon but ended by about 1:30 p.m.

The snowfall, which didn’t appear to lead to any accumulation as temperatures remained a few degrees above freezing, was a factor in multiple highway crashes including a reported fatal accident involving more than a dozen vehicles on Interstate 41 in Slinger. But it didn’t cause much of a disturbance in Racine.

IMG_2645.jpg

Snow falls on Main Street in Downtown Racine early Wednesday afternoon.

It’s actually kind of common for there to be some snow in April, even if it usually comes earlier in the month.

Citing data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's National Climatic Data Center, Current Results Publishing reports that the average snowfall from 1981-2010 in April in Racine was 1.3 inches. However, that same report says that the average number of days with snowfall in April over that 30-year period is 0.7, implying that it’s little more than a coin flip’s odds as to whether it will snow in April in Racine on any given year.

The last time there was accumulation this time of year, according to National Weather Service records, was in 2018 when parts of eastern Racine County got about 1.5 inches of snow between April 3 and April 4.

On April 14, 2019, as much as 6 inches of snow fell on Burlington.

Also in 2019, parts of western Wisconsin saw as much as 10.5 inches of snow on April 11, but that storm missed Racine County.

Similarly, on April 12, 2020, 11 inches fell on Owen in Clark County in central Wisconsin, the highest total from a storm that hit parts of Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Only rain fell in Racine County on that day

The record for latest ever snowfall in southeastern Wisconsin, according to NWS Meteorologist Aidan Kuroski, was on May 11, 1966. However, on May 23, 1912, there was a hail event without any snow.

