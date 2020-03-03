Brief blizzard hits Racine County

RACINE — Some might have been caught off guard this morning as a brief blizzard made its way through southeastern Wisconsin.
As of 9:35 a.m., scattered snow showers were being seen throughout Racine County. Snow started soon after on Racine County's east end.
Taylor Patterson, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service at Sullivan, said the brief period of snow fall is only expected to drop trace amounts of snow.
