Bridge replacement work to begin next week along Highway 20
YORKVILLE — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is tentatively scheduled to begin work Tuesday on three bridges along Highway 20 in Racine County.

During the construction project, Highway 20 will be closed from highways 45 to C. Through traffic will be detoured onto highways C, A and 45. Local access will be maintained for residents throughout construction.

Improvements will include: the replacement of two bridges and one bridge desk; cul-de-sac construction at the east end of Old York Road and Highway 20; grading and approach roadwork; and pavement markings.

The contractor, Kraemer North America, plans on completing the $2.6 million project later this fall, subject to change.

For more information, go online to projects.511wi.gov/20bridges

