Bridge replacement work to begin next week along Highway 20

×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
YORKVILLE — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is tentatively scheduled to begin work Tuesday on three bridges along Highway 20 in Racine County.
During the construction project, Highway 20 will be closed from highways 45 to C. Through traffic will be detoured onto highways C, A and 45. Local access will be maintained for residents throughout construction.
Improvements will include: the replacement of two bridges and one bridge desk; cul-de-sac construction at the east end of Old York Road and Highway 20; grading and approach roadwork; and pavement markings.
The contractor, Kraemer North America, plans on completing the $2.6 million project later this fall, subject to change.
For more information, go online to
projects.511wi.gov/20bridges.
Bird's-eye view photos of Foxconn
Racine-area certified financial planner Michael Haubrich has taken Journal Times reporter Michael Burke on several flights for the purpose of taking documentary photos of Foxconn Technology Group's developing campus in Mount Pleasant.
Foxconn High Performance Computing Data Center
Foxconn Technology Group's future globe-shape High Performance Computing Data Center at the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park, is shown on March 15.
Michael Burke
Foxconn HPCDC
Construction is underway on Foxconn Technology Group's future globe-shape High Performance Computing Data Center at the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park in Mount Pleasant, as seen from this aerial shot on March 15, 2020.
Michael Burke
Foxconn, Feb. 3
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Feb. 3, 2020, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's light-sport airplane. This photo shows the base of the future spherical High Performance Computing Data Center under construction.
Foxconn Feb. 3
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Feb. 3, 2020, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's light-sport airplane. This photo shows the future Smart Manufacturing Center under construction, center. In the foreground is a private electrical substation. In the background is the fully enclosed future LCD fabrication plant.
Foxconn Feb. 3
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Feb. 3, 2020, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's light-sport airplane. This photo shows the future Smart Manufacturing Center under construction.
Journal Times file photo
Foxconn Feb. 3
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Feb. 3, 2020, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's light-sport airplane. This photo shows the base of the future spherical High Performance Computing Data Center under construction.
Foxconn, Dec. 15, 2019
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Dec. 15, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. The roof is now fully covering the future advanced-manufacturing plant.
Michael Burke
Foxconn aerial 12/15
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Dec. 15, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. The roof is now fully covering the large future advanced-manufacturing plant.
Michael Burke
Foxconn aerial 12/15
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Dec. 15, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. The roof is now fully covering the future advanced-manufacturing plant, and workers have begun to prepare building pads just east of that building for the next two structures.
Michael Burke
Foxconn "fab" Oct. 18
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Oct. 18, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the future advanced-manufacturing plant. At that point in time, builders were installing the roof.
Michael Burke
Foxconn aerial, "fab" Oct. 18
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Oct. 18, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the future advanced-manufacturing plant. At this point in time, the builders were installing the roof.
Michael Burke
Foxconn aerial Oct. 18
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Oct. 18, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the future advanced-manufacturing plant. At this point in time, the builders were installing the roof.
Michael Burke
Foxconn aerials, Oct. 18
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Oct. 18, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the future advanced-manufacturing plant. At this point in time, the builders were installing the roof.
Michael Burke
Foxconn aerials, Sept. 20, 2019
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the future thin-film-transistor fabrication plant, or "fab."
Foxconn aerials
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the multipurpose building.
Foxconn aerials
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site.
Foxconn aerials
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site.
Foxconn aerials
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site.
Foxconn aerials
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site.
Foxconn aerials
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the future thin-film-transistor fabrication plant, or "fab," at left in background and multipurpose building at right in background.
Foxconn aerials
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the future thin-film-transistor fabrication plant, or "fab," at left and multipurpose building in background.
Foxconn aerials
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the future thin-film-transistor fabrication plant, or "fab," at left and multipurpose building at right in background.
Foxconn aerials
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the future thin-film-transistor fabrication plant, or "fab," in the foreground and multipurpose building in background.
Foxconn aerials
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the new power plant at left and two large new retention ponds.
Foxconn aerials
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the new power substation.
Foxconn aerials
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the future thin-film-transistor fabrication plant, or "fab."
Foxconn aerials
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the new power substation just east of the Foxconn campus.
Foxconn aerials
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site.
Foxconn aerials
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the future thin-film-transistor fabrication plant, or "fab."
Foxconn aerials
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Oct. 18, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the future thin-film-transistor fabrication plant, or "fab."
Foxconn aerials
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site.
Foxconn aerials
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site.
Foxconn aerials
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Part of the Foxconn campus can be seen in the background; in the foreground is Sylvania Airport.
Mike Haubrich with plane
Racine-area certified financial planner Michael Haubrich is shown here on Sept. 20, 2019, with his Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane just before taking Journal Times reporter Michael Burke on a flight to document Racine County from above.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.