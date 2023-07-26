YORKVILLE — Motorists traveling through Racine County on Spring Street are finding the bridge closed over Interstate 94 because of nearby road construction.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has closed the bridge in both directions while crews work on improvements to the frontage roads on either side of the interstate.

The bridge closure at Spring Street, also known as County Highway C, is scheduled to continue until Aug. 3 and then resume from approximately Aug. 14 to Sept. 1.

Crews are not working on the bridge itself, but are repairing pavement on both ends of the bridge as part of their work on the two frontage roads running alongside the interstate.

The bridge carries about 3,700 vehicles a day between Yorkville and Mount Pleasant on opposite sides of I-94.

Brady O’Connor, a construction project engineer for WisDOT, said the state is seeing mixed results among motorists trying to adjust to the bridge closure without disrupting traffic.

“It’s been kind of touch-and-go,” O’Connor said. “We’re doing the best we can.”

Motorists are being detoured south to the Washington Avenue/State Highway 20 underpass beneath I-94.

No other bridges or I-94 interchanges are being closed during the project. The frontage roads will have alternating closures periodically.

The state is resurfacing a combined nine miles of pavement on the east and west frontage roads, between Durand Avenue/State Highway 11 and Northwestern Avenue/County Road K. Crews also are installing drainage improvements, repairing guardrails and restoring the Highway 11 Park & Ride.

The work began in April and is scheduled for completion in September.

Crews are finishing up the bridge portion of the job by Aug. 3 on the east frontage road, and then will close the bridge again Aug. 14 when work shifts to the west frontage road.

Christopher Gallagher, assistant engineering manager for Racine County, said he has heard no complaints from motorists, and he believes the bridge closure has caused minimal inconvenience.

Gallagher noted that the detour to Washington Avenue is relatively quick and easy.

“I don’t see it causing too much disruption,” he said.

The county has no direct involvement in the state construction project, but county officials try to assist the state whenever possible.

State crews are trying to maintain local access for businesses and their employees.

Jeremy Hutchens, manager of Pomps Tire Service, 202 S. Sylvania Avenue, said his customers and employees have had no trouble navigating the detour and handling the bridge closure.

“It’s not an issue,” he said.