Bridal Showcase postponed to Feb. 6 due to expected snowstorm
Bridal Showcase postponed to Feb. 6 due to expected snowstorm

01262020-JT-BRIDAL_SHOWCASE-GSP

Jim Landgraf, right, of Landgraf Centerpiece Creations, talks with Jenny Sieker, left, Stephanie Sieker, second from left, and Samantha Lueck, second from right, about centerpieces at the Bridal Showcase at Fountain Hall on Jan. 26, 2020.

 FILE PHOTO BY GREGORY SHAVER for The Journal Times

STURTEVANT — The first Bridal Showcase that was to be held Sunday, Jan. 31, at Fountain Hall has been postponed to Saturday, Feb. 6, due to a predicted snowstorm that is expected to drop up to 8 inches of snow in Racine County.

The National Weather Service on Friday issued an urgent winter weather message for portions of southeast Wisconsin this weekend. Heavy snow is possible; snow accumulations could be 5 to 8 inches total. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph, causing snow to blow and drift, according to the NWS.

Here are the updated details on the upcoming bridal showcases, sponsored by The Journal Times and Kenosha News:

  • Bridal Showcase Racine, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, Fountain Banquet Hall, 8505 Durand Ave., Sturtevant. To register, go to go.journaltimes.com/bride.
  • Bridal Showcase Kenosha, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21, Madrigano Marina Shores, 302 58th St., Kenosha. To register, go to go.kenoshanews.com/bride.

Each event will feature about 50 vendors who can help you with every detail to create a dream wedding — venue, rings, music, flowers and more.

The events are free, but due to the pandemic, attendees must register in advance for a timed entry and wear a mask while attending the showcase.

Virtual option

There will also be a virtual option available on the Bridal Showcase website, kenoshanews.com/exclusive/virtual-weddingshow.

For more information, follow facebook.com/BridalShowcaseRacine.

