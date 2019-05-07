RACINE — The Racine Unified School Board received a new set of officers during its re-organizational meeting Monday.
Unified’s new School Board President is Brian O’Connell, who was elected to the position 7-2 by his fellow board members. O’Connell was elected to represent the School Board’s 7th District in April 2017.
Julie McKenna, the board’s longest serving member, was the other board member nominated for the president’s post.
Matthew Hanser was elected vice president with five votes to Jane Barbian’s three votes and one vote for McKenna. Hanser was initially elected to the board to represent District 8 in 2016 and was re-elected on April 2.
Barbian was elected the board’s new treasurer, with five votes to two votes apiece for Dennis Wiser and McKenna. Barbian was elected to the board to represent District 5 in April 2018.
John Heckenlively was elected clerk with a final vote of 5-4, against newcomer Amy Cimbalnik. The board took three votes for clerk before Heckenlively achieved a majority. Other nominees for the clerk position were newcomer Kimberly Hoover, Wiser, McKenna and Mike Frontier, who was first elected in 2013.
Wiser, who was first elected to the board in 2008, Mckenna and Frontier all withdrew their names from voting. Heckenlively was first elected in 2016 to represent District 6 and re-elected in 2018.
