RACINE — The Main Project & Cafe has opened a second location inside the Racine County Workforce Solutions building, 1717 Taylor Ave.

Through the north doors, the smell of coffee fills the air as employees — both current and prospective — walk through the lobby. The new shop, called the Main Project & Cafe Training Grounds, opened Tuesday.

Deontrae Mayfield, who owns the Main Project on 1014 State St., said the opportunity to open a second location was brought to him by Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave and Hope Otto, director of the county Human Services Department.

Training Grounds, developed in partnership with The Grind Cafe, had occupied the same space in the building, but it closed due to COVID-19, Mayfield said.

Delagrave and Otto often held meetings at the Main Project on State Street, which put the coffee shop on their radar to take over at the Workforce Solutions building, Mayfield said.

Main Project & Cafe Training Grounds is open Monday through Friday inside the Racine County Workforce Solutions building, 1717 Taylor Ave., from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Main Project & Cafe's primary location is at 1014 State St.

Trainees who go through the Workforce Solutions program, which provides services to help prospective employees gain the skills needed to be a part of the workforce, can be placed at the Training Grounds cafe. There, employees can learn skills in customer service and small business ownership, as well as barista training.

Some employees who could work at the Training Grounds may even come from the youth summer jobs program, launched by the county in June.

It's something that perfectly aligns with what Mayfield does at the Main Project on State Street: give youths jobs at the coffee shop, around town and even refurbishing furniture. Mayfield has repeatedly said he wants the Main Project to resemble what is offered in the county's Workforce Solutions building.

"The county knows what I do on a personal level," Mayfield said. "Training young adults and kids in trades and skills, that's what we're all about." He called the partnership between the Main Project and the county "absolutely perfect."

"We welcome this partnership with Deontrae Mayfield and the Main Project," Delagrave said in an email. "This public-private partnership is a great way to offer hands on job training while providing a service to those who use the Workforce Development Center."

The Training Grounds location will be managed by Christalle Hamilton of Mount Pleasant. Hamilton already oversees volunteers at the Great Lakes Church, 9605 Spring St., so she jumped at the chance to help train workers at the coffee shop.

Hamilton said helping others is fulfilling for her. Getting the opportunity to do so through Training Grounds is just another outlet.

"I love training and helping others pursue whatever it is they want to pursue," Hamilton said.

Mayfield said he wanted to give a special thank you to Delagrave and Otto for what they've been doing in the Racine community.

