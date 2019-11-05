NEW YORK — The Milwaukee Brewers are in line for quite a rewarding offseason.
Outfielder Christian Yelich, the reigning National League Most Valuable Player, is one of three finalist for this season's award, while manager Craig Counsell is one of the three finalists for Manager of the Year.
Washington third baseman Anthony Rendon and Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger join Yelich as the candidates vying for the MVP honor.
Yelich won last year's NL MVP award with 29 of 30 first-place votes.
Atlanta's Brian Snitker and St. Louis' Mike Shildt are other two finalists for NL Manager of the Year.
The finalists for MVP, Cy Young , Rookie of the Year and Manager of the Yaer in both leagues were announced Monday night.
Rookies of the Year will be announced Nov. 11, followed by Managers of the Year on Nov 12. Cy Youngs are announced Nov. 13 and MVPs on Nov. 14.
Yelich did his best work early in the season and Counsell left his biggest imprint late.
“They can do it all,” Yelich said of his fellow MVP finalists on MLB Network. “You saw what Rendon can do throughout the playoffs, led that team to a World Series. I think he’s been one of the more underrated guys in the game for a while. He’s been a solid player for many years and he finally had that really, really good season. And Cody can do it all as well. He’s been fun to watch.
“It’s well-deserved for everybody, and we’ll see who comes out on top.”
Despite going down on Sept. 10 with a knee injury that ended his season, Yelich is bidding to become the first back-to-back league MVP since the Tigers’ Miguel Cabrera won the American League honor in 2012 and 2013. The most recent back-to-back winner in the NL was Albert Pujols of the Cardinals in 2008 and 2009.
Statistically, Yelich has a solid case in spite of missing the Brewers’ final 18 regular-season games. He won the NL batting title by hitting .329 and also led the league in on-base percentage (.429) and slugging percentage (.671). He was third in home runs with 44 and drive in 97 runs. He also was third in the league with 30 stolen bases.
In almost every category, Yelich was even better than a year ago, when he won the NL MVP Award by a relatively comfortable margin over runner-up Javier Báez of the Cubs.
This season, Yelich was knocked out by a foul ball off his right kneecap on Sept. 10 in Miami.
The Brewers went 13-5 without him, finishing a sensational September that put them in the NL wild card game against the Nationals.
Counsell is a finalist again on the strength of a second consecutive 20-7 September, during which he squeezed every out from a pitching staff bolstered by September call-ups. In each of the past two years, the Brewers were an average at best staff from Opening Day through the end of August and then delivered the NL’s best ERA in September - 3.01 this season.
But Milwaukee’s surge to the finish line this year was even more dramatic than the year before. A loss to the Cubs on Sept. 5 lowered Milwaukee’s postseason odds to about six percent according to the various models, but they soared when the Brewers rattled off 18 victories over the next 20 games, a stretch that overlapped with Yelich’s injury.
New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom is a finalist for the NL Cy Young Award after getting 29 of 30 first-place votes last year. He is competing with Washington's Max Scherzer and the Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu. Scherzer is a three-time Cy Young winner.
Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, Atlanta right-hander Mike Soroka and San Diego shortstop Fernando Tatís Jr. are finalists for the NL Rookie of the Year.
In the American League, Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout, Houston third baseman Alex Bregman and Oakland shortstop Marcus Semien are finalists for the MVP award.
Trout is seeking his third MVP after winning in 2014 and '16. He finished second in 2012, '13, '15 and '18.
Houston's Gerrit Cole and Justin Verlander are finalists for the AL Cy Young Award along with Tampa Bay's Charlie Morton. Verlander won the 2011 Cy Young with Detroit, when he also was voted MVP.
Houston designated hitter Yordan Álvarez, Tampa Bay second baseman Brandon Lowe and Baltimore left-hander John Means are the top candidates in the AL.
The Yankees' Aaron Boone, Minnesota's Rocco Baldelli and Tampa Bay's Kevin Cash are finalists for AL Manager of the Year.
