The Milwaukee Brewers cut $15 million in payroll for next season, trading right-hander Chase Anderson to the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday for prospect Chad Spanberger and declining a $7.5 million option on first baseman Eric Thames.
Anderson was 8-4 with a 4.21 ERA in 27 starts and five relief appearances. Milwaukee had planned to decline his $8.5 million option, which would have made him eligible for salary arbitration.
Thames, who turns 33 on Sunday, hit .247 with 25 homers and 61 RBIs in 149 games last season. He will receive a $1 million buyout.
Signed to $16 million, three-year contract after establishing himself in the South Korean League, Thames hit 59 homers in three seasons with Milwaukee.
While Thames does not have six years of major league service, his contract included a provision stating he would become a free agent when the deal ended.
"We'll continue to be in touch with Eric and his agent and we'll see if there's a fit at some point later in the offseason but at this point, at the dollar value associated with his club option and with the market we see developing at that position, we thought it was in the best interest to decline the option," Brewers general manager David Stearns said,
Anderson, 31, was 38-27 with a 3.38 ERA in 166 appearances over four seasons with the Brewers, who acquired him with infielders Aaron Hill and Isan Diaz from Arizona in January 2016 for Jean Segura and Tyler Wagner.
Anderson went 12-4 with a 2.74 ERA in 2017 and signed an $11.75 million, two-year contract with a pair of club options.
"Given there was a team that clearly had interest in him and we were able to get back a prospect that we liked, we thought it was the right move to make," Stearns said.
Spanberger, a first baseman and outfielder, hit .237 with 13 homers and 59 RBIs this season at Double-A New Hampshire. Selected by Colorado in the sixth round of the 2017 amateur draft, he was acquired by Toronto in the July 2018 trade that sent reliever Seunghwan Oh to Colorado.
"We think he fills in nicely at the upper levels of the minor league system," Stearns said.
Milwaukee also exercised a $1.85 million option on catcher Manny Piña, who would have received a $150,000 buyout if it had been declined. The 32-year-old hit .228 with seven homers and 25 RBIs in 158 at-bats this season, his fourth with the Brewers.
GOLD GLOVES: In spring training. manager Craig Counsell called it “a joke” that outfielder Lorenzo Cain had never won a Gold Glove for defensive prowess.
On Opening Day, Cain’s game-ending catch robbed a home run and saved a win over the St. Louis Cardinals and Christian Yelich lamented that Cain was a Gold Glove finalist in 2018, but didn't win.
On Sunday, he got it.

Cain won the 11th Gold Glove winner in Brewers history, edging fellow finalists Victor Robles of the Nationals and Harrison Bader of the Cardinals for the honor.
Cain is only the sixth Brewers player to win a Gold Glove, and the third Brewers outfielder. George Scott won the award among American League first basemen in five straight seasons from 1972-76, and Cecil Cooper won at first base in '79 and ’80. Outfielder Sixto Lezcano won in '79, Robin Yount won as the AL shortstop in '82 and then there was a Gold Glove drought in Milwaukee until Carlos Gomez won among NL center fielders in 2013.
Cain was one of five first-time Gold Glove winners in the National League, along with Philadelphia catcher J.T. Realmuto, St. Louis second baseman Kolten Wong, Arizona left fielder David Peralta, and Los Angeles right fielder Cody Bellinger.
Colorado third baseman Nolan Arenado won his seventh straight Gold Glove and pitcher Zack Greinke earned his sixth in a row, getting the National League honor for the fourth months he spent with Arizona before he was traded to Houston.
Kansas City left fielder Alex Gordon, who became a free agent this weekend, won his seventh overall and third in a row.
Other multiple winners in the American League announced Sunday included Boston right fielder Mookie Betts (four), Tampa Bay center fielder Kevin Kiermaier (three), Oakland first baseman Matt Olson and third baseman Matt Chapman, and Cleveland shortstop Francisco Lindor (two apiece).
Seattle pitcher Mike Leake, Cleveland catcher Roberto Pérez and Chicago White Sox second baseman Yolmer Sánchez were first time winners in the AL.
Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo won his third Gold Glove and second in a row, and Arizona shortstop Nick Ahmed won his second straight.
FREE AGENTS: Mike Moustakas and Yasmani Grandal declined their mutual options last week, becoming free agents.
Moustakas, who turned 31 in September, is a free agent for the third straight offseason after earning $18.7 million in a pair of one-year deals.
He hit .254 with 35 homers and 87 RBIs this year for the Brewers, earning his third All-Star selection. After starting the season at second base, he moved across the diamond to third when Travis Shaw slumped.
Moustakas rejected a $17.4 million qualifying offer from Kansas City after the 2017 season and returned to the Royals in mid-March for a one-year contract that included a $5.5 million salary and $1 million option buyout. He was traded to the Brewers that July and finished with a .251 average, 28 homers and 95 RBIs, earning an additional $2.2 million in performance bonuses based on plate appearances. He had a $7 million salary this year and gets a $3 million buyout for declining his $10 million option.
Grandal turned down a $17.9 million qualifying offer from the NL champion Los Angeles Dodgers last November, then agreed in January to a deal with the Brewers that included a $16 million salary this year and a $16 million mutual option for 2020 with a $2.25 million buyout. Selected for the All-Star team for the second time, he hit .246 and had career bests with 28 homers and 77 RBIs.
Milwaukee also said infielder/outfielders Tyler Austin and Cory Spangenberg refused outright assignments to Class AAA San Antonio of the Pacific Coast League and elected free agency.
