Brewers to open American Family Field for fans at 25% capacity

The Milwaukee Brewers will have a limited number of fans at home games this season.

The Brewers announced Thursday that Milwaukee health commissioner Kirsten Johnson has approved a plan allowing fans to fill 25% of the seating capacity at American Family Field, the stadium formerly known as Miller Park.

That could mean 10,500 fans at the ballpark, which has a capacity of 41,900, not including group areas.

The Brewers had sought to allow 35% capacity.

Brewers president of business operations Rick Schlesinger said in a statement that the team would "continue to communicate with the city officials and work toward increasing the capacity if the health metrics continue to improve."

Tailgating won't be allowed outside the stadium, a big tradition for Brewers fan, at the start of the season.

Meanwhile, the St. Louis Cardinals say they've received approval from the city to fill Busch Stadium at 32% capacity starting with their April 8 home opener against the Brewers.

That could mean 14,500 fans at Busch Stadium, which has a capacity of 45,538.

