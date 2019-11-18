Brewers: Team unveils new logo, new uniforms for 50th anniversary

The Milwaukee Brewers are turning 50 years next season and they’re giving themselves a makeover.
The team on Monday unveiled a new logo - an updated version of the iconic ball-in-glove design - for the 50th anniversary of the Seattle Pilots’ move to Milwaukee in April 1970.
It is part of a complete overhaul of the Brewers’ branding meant to meld the franchise’s history with its future, the team said.
The tea, on Monday also revealed a new set of uniforms that incorporate the new logo and have cream replacing the traditional home white.
“We know there are going to be some people who wanted us to go back to the old ball-in-glove without any changes,” Brewers Chief Operating Officer Rick Schlesinger said. “Then there’s going to be some fans who say the current system was great. Maybe there’s even two of three people who say we should have gone back to the 1994-2000 version; I don’t know who those people are, but maybe there are some people.
“At the end of the day, I would sell this: We have elements from all of our historical brands and logos and uniforms. If you liked one particular system of our history, you’re going to find it somewhere.”
The Brewers wore the previous ball and glove logo from 1978-93, the final season of Robin Yount’s Hall of Fame career. In 1994, for their 25th season in Milwaukee, the club changed to an interlocking “M” and “B,” then changed again in 2000 with a script “Brewers” adorned with barley to mark the pending move to Miller Park.
That look was retired on Monday in favor of an entirely new look, with current players Ryan Braun, Brent Suter, Brandon Woodruff and Keston Hiura modeling the new uniforms.
“We started this in 2016 and it’s been a work in progress,” said team owner Mark Attanasio. “Hopefully next year we have a championship team, a great new logo, and 50 years to celebrate.”
Rather than simply revert to the old logo, the Brewers introduced some new elements to a classic look:
• In the old ball-in-glove, the tip of the letter “B” and the start of the “M” are separated. Now, they are purposefully connected, meant to symbolize the connection between the team and its community.
• The baseball in the new glove is centered and has proper seams, an update from the stylized original. The new look divides the baseball into three parts, who represent the Brewers’ fans, their city and their state.
• It makes permanent a change from original royal blue to the team’s recent use of navy blue, a blending of eras introduced several years ago when the Brewers donned new alternate uniforms. But around the new, circular primary logo is a band of royal blue to represent the past.
• The primary home uniforms have a cream-colored base instead of white. Milwaukee is known as the Cream City because of the Cream City brick used to build many of its structures in the mid to late 19th century, which gets its color from the unique clay in southeastern Wisconsin. And the new primary uniforms feature wide piping on the sleeves reminiscent of the Brewers’ original uniforms in 1970.
By Opening Day, the Brewers plan to have updated every instance of their logo in and around Miller Park. It is a monumental task that includes signage inside and outside the stadium all the way to the farthest parking lot, plus retail and publications and untold square footage of Brewers-logo carpeting. Everything down to the business cards.
“They have gone the entire four corners of this ballpark and also virtually, because … everything online has logos,” Schlesinger said. “For the last year and a half [we] have literally identified every place both in the virtual world and the real world, both in Miller Park and around Miller Park, that have the old logo.
“It’s a huge undertaking, and if we get 99.9 percent of it, that would be great. I’m sure there’s going to be a few things we miss. It might be a little game with our fans to find the old Brewers ball-in-glove.”