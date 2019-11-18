Brewers: Team unveils new logo, new uniforms for 50th anniversary

The Milwaukee Brewers are turning 50 years next season and they’re giving themselves a makeover.

The team on Monday unveiled a new logo - an updated version of the iconic ball-in-glove design - for the 50th anniversary of the Seattle Pilots’ move to Milwaukee in April 1970.

It is part of a complete overhaul of the Brewers’ branding meant to meld the franchise’s history with its future, the team said.

The tea, on Monday also revealed a new set of uniforms that incorporate the new logo and have cream replacing the traditional home white.

“We know there are going to be some people who wanted us to go back to the old ball-in-glove without any changes,” Brewers Chief Operating Officer Rick Schlesinger said. “Then there’s going to be some fans who say the current system was great. Maybe there’s even two of three people who say we should have gone back to the 1994-2000 version; I don’t know who those people are, but maybe there are some people.

“At the end of the day, I would sell this: We have elements from all of our historical brands and logos and uniforms. If you liked one particular system of our history, you’re going to find it somewhere.”