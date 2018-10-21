MILWAUKEE — With two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning, Lorenzo Cain on second base and the Milwaukee Brewers trailing 2-1, Christian Yelich had an opportunity to get something going Saturday night.
Yelich hit a shot off reliever Julio Urias to left-center field and Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder Chris Taylor made a sliding catch to kill the rally. The Dodgers then put the game away with a three-run homer by Yasiel Puig in the top of the sixth.
“That was the catch of the year,” Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger said. “I don’t know what would happen if he doesn’t make that catch. It would have been a tie game. Who knows?
“That was an unbelievable catch. And it was real cool to see it firsthand, right there.”
Brewers Manager Craig Counsell was also impressed.
“Yeah, that was a great catch,” he said. “I think with your first glance, I didn’t think he was going to catch it. He covered a ton of ground. That was what was just so impressive is the ground he covered.
“I felt the ball was really hit hard. There was a gap where the ball is going and where he is and he made a wonderful catch. And it was a huge play, obviously. The game would have been tied.”
Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts considered Taylor’s catch a defining moment of the game.
“I think that’s probably it,” Roberts said. “You get the MVP in Yelich and he’s competing and Julio leaves a pitch up with two strikes and Yelich puts a really good swing on it. At that point in time, I thought the game was tied.
“But CT gets a great break on the ball and it really was a game-saving play. Once the game is tied, anything can happen. But the was certainly a signature play at the time.”
Players reflect
Here are other post-game comments:
Craig Counsell on why he pulled Jhoulys Chacin after the second inning: “I guess I would say because you’re looking at the game as a nine-inning season and we were losing at that point and so we had to go with our best guy (Josh Hader). And we had to try to keep the game there as long as we could. We did. We weren’t able to score, unfortunately.
“We had pitching for the game. We didn’t need length from Jhoultys today — that’s not necessarily what we needed. Obviously, it always helps. But as you can see from how the game kind of manifested, we didn’t need the length, necessarily.”
Counsell on whether reliever Jermy Jeffress was tired and that's what led to the two-run homer to Yasiel Puig: “I don’t have the perfect answer for you. Tonight, I thought both hits were on some breaking balls that just didn’t have the good bite to them that they needed to have.
“This guy got outs better than anybody in the National League out of the bullpen this year. He was wonderful. And the playoffs did not go well for him.
“He (Jeffress) had some big moments for us, though, I’ll say that. The two-inning save against Colorado was a huge moment. Today was just a couple of breaking balls that he left up in the zone.”
L.A. Manager Dave Roberts on Counsell: “It was a hard-fought series. And first and foremost, I want to really congratulate Craig and the Milwaukee Brewers on a tremendous season. He’s a pro. Their players, the coaches, really mirror what he’s all about.”
Brewers center fielder Lorenzo Cain on the season: “We fell a little short of our main goal and that was getting to the World Series. But overall, we’ve got to celebrate what we did all season long, all the great moments we had. We fell short and it hurts, but you’ve got to keep your head up.”
Brewers left fielder Ryan Braun on the season: “It’s a moment for all of us, just to congratulate each other on what a special journey it’s been and let each other know the whole experience was truly enjoyable this year.”
Second baseman Travis Shaw on the Brewers' progress: “It was a special year with a special group. We accomplished a lot. We took a lot of steps, a lot of positive steps, and we’ll take that into the offseason and work even harder to be ready for spring training next year.”
Brewers reliever Josh Hader on the fan support: “I think Milwaukee (fans) came up huge. Just having the support for us, them really backing us, I think that’s what got us through the end of the season and into the playoffs.”
Brewers catcher Erik Kratz: “Nothing against the other team over there, but we truly as a group felt we were the better team. And that’s what makes it harder. It makes it harder when you see the energy that the fans brought, you see the pain that some of my teammates played through. But it also doesn’t demean what these guys accomplished and that it something I hope every one of these guys doesn’t forget.”
