Brewers: Opening Day will start Uecker's 50th season in the booth

With no fans permitted in stadiums due to the coronavirus, the Brewers are selling fans cardboard cutouts of their likenesses that will be scattered next to the Uecker statue this season.

“There’s no single person in this franchise’s history who has been as iconic and as important as Bob Uecker,” said Jeff Levering, a member of the Brewers’ radio broadcast team since 2015. “To feel what a season would have been like without him is really difficult to fathom.”

The only people to have longer tenures calling games for one team are Los Angeles Dodgers broadcasters Vin Scully (1950-2016) and Jaime Jarrin (1959-present) and Kansas City Royals broadcaster Denny Matthews (1969-present).

Brewers manager Craig Counsell grew up in the Milwaukee area and remembers spending summer days throwing a baseball against the roof and catching it while listening to Uecker’s broadcasts.

“He’s meant so much to the Brewers,” Counsell said. “There’s a great new picture in the clubhouse of a celebration last year in Cincinnati, and he’s right in the middle of it. That, for me, is the best way to honor him. He’s right in the middle of everything we do. That’s what you’ve earned for 50 years of being a great Brewer.’’