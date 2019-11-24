Brewers: For former first baseman Cooper, new team logo a blast from the past

MILWAUKEE — Wherever he goes, whatever he does, Cecil Cooper carries Milwaukee with him.
The former Brewers first baseman – one of the great left-handed hitters in the game when he played – wears a gold chain around his neck with gold baseball glove and diamond baseball.
He designed the piece himself and the pendant represents his 11 years with the Brewers.
“To me this is Milwaukee,” said Cooper, showing off the twinkling trinket. “That reminds me of Milwaukee.”
Much to Cooper’s delight, the ball and glove design that hangs around his neck and reminds him of the team’s American League glory days, is back.
Last week Brewers principal owner Mark Anttanasio and other team officials revealed a new logo and uniforms to commemorate the team’s 50 years in Milwaukee.
And Cooper was there at Miller Park, sitting in the front row, smiling with pride as the look he knew and loved gets passed on to a new generation of players.
“I’m glad they went back to the old school,” Cooper said.
Rather than simply revert to the old ball and glove logo, which the Brewers used from 1978 to 1993, the team tweaked the look.
In the old ball-in-glove, the tip of the letter “B” and the start of the “M” are separated. Now, they are purposefully connected, meant to symbolize the connection between the team and its community.
Also, the baseball in the new glove is centered and has proper seams, an update from the stylized original. The new look divides the baseball into three parts, who represent the Brewers’ fans, their city and their state.
The team also will wear new uniforms in 2020 that incorporate the new logo and have cream replace the traditional home white.
If Cooper could add one thing, he said he would add yellow stirrups—the same they wore back in his day.
“I didn’t see that, but that’s something that will always stand out to me,” Cooper said. “I think at times they should use it. That sock was it.”
To Cooper, Milwaukee is the place where he grew from a boy to a man.
“I signed with the (Boston) Red Sox out of high school,” Cooper said. “But when I came over to the Brewers I became a baseball player, that’s how I always put it. I was born in Brenham, Texas, but I was raised a Brewer.
“And I grew up as a player, I began to mature as a player,” he added. “And this is when I had my best years.”
Cooper came to the Brewers in 1977 after playing for the Red Sox for six seasons. One of the Brewers who guided Cooper on his journey was third baseman Sal Bando, an 11-year veteran who had helped the Oakland As win three World Series titles from 1972 to 1974 before signing with Milwaukee.
“He was one guy that I kind of connected with,” Cooper said. “Sal was more of a steadying influence. In so many ways, Sal was kind of the model for us. Because he would get upset, but you can see he was consistent, he came to work every day, he was very professional with what he did and when he left the baseball park he had a family and he was family oriented.”
Cooper learned those lessons well and became a force as a player. He had a breakout season in 1980, hitting .352 and setting a franchise record for hits in a season in 219 – a mark that still stands.
Bando retired in 1981, but in 1982, Cooper and the Brewers went to the team’s first—and so far only—World Series along with eventual Hall of Famers Robin Yount and Paul Molitor.
Cooper had one of his best seasons in 1983, leading the American League with 126 RBIs, getting 203 hits and hitting 30 home runs. That season he was named an All Star, selected as a silver slugger and won a Roberto Clemente Award – an honor given to the major league player for their commitment to the community and their understanding of the value of helping others.
Cooper retired from the Brewers in 1987 and remains in the franchise’s top five for RBIs (944), hits (1,815), and runs (821). He is also sixth in home runs (201). With the Brewers, Cooper was a three-time Silver Slugger (1980-82), and two-time Gold Glove winner (1979, 1980).
In 2002, Cooper returned to the Brewers as a bench coach. In 2003, he managed the Brewers’ Class AAA team in Indianapolis for two seasons. In 2005, Cooper became bench coach for the Houston Astros and rose to be the first black manager of the franchise in 2007. He guided the team until 2009.
Cooper might be out of baseball, but baseball, the Brewers and Milwaukee will always be in him. Next season, he simply has to watch the Brewers to see that ball and glove logo and get a big blast from the past.
He just hopes the team will do the logo proud.
“I know today’s players are a little different,” Cooper said. “As long as they can play the game and play it in a way that represents the city and represents what Milwaukee means, then I’m good with that.”
