Brewers: For former first baseman Cooper, new team logo a blast from the past

Also, the baseball in the new glove is centered and has proper seams, an update from the stylized original. The new look divides the baseball into three parts, who represent the Brewers’ fans, their city and their state.

The team also will wear new uniforms in 2020 that incorporate the new logo and have cream replace the traditional home white.

If Cooper could add one thing, he said he would add yellow stirrups—the same they wore back in his day.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“I didn’t see that, but that’s something that will always stand out to me,” Cooper said. “I think at times they should use it. That sock was it.”

To Cooper, Milwaukee is the place where he grew from a boy to a man.

“I signed with the (Boston) Red Sox out of high school,” Cooper said. “But when I came over to the Brewers I became a baseball player, that’s how I always put it. I was born in Brenham, Texas, but I was raised a Brewer.

“And I grew up as a player, I began to mature as a player,” he added. “And this is when I had my best years.”