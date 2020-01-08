Brewers 'Counsell gets 3-year contract extension through '23

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee general manager David Stearns didn’t have to do much thinking when it came to a new long-term deal for Brewers manager Craig Counsell.

“Both Craig and I thought this was probably an inevitability at some point,” Stearns said Wednesday after announcing a three-year extension for Counsell through the 2023 season. “It was just a matter of finding a time to work through the details.”

Hired to replace Ron Roenicke a month into the 2015 season, Counsell led the Brewers to consecutive postseason appearances for the second time in team history and first since 1981 and ‘82.

Counsell already is the longest-tenured manager in the National League. Among all big league managers, he is fifth behind Oakland’s Bob Melvin, Cleveland’s Terry Francona, Houston’s AJ Hinch and Tampa Bay’s Kevin Cash.

“You know this job doesn’t have much security,” Counsel said. “I think we’ve taken steps to put the franchise in a good place, and that’s going to be the job moving forward — to keep it in a good place and to keep us contenting for playoff appearances and World Series titles. That’s our mission going forward, and hopefully with some stability, that helps us do that.”