Breweries nationwide, including Burlington’s Low Daily, support Black lives with new stout

The recipe and art were then shared online, so any brewery could use it — although brewers were encouraged to get creative with their brewing. The most important instruction was to donate 100% of the “proceeds to local foundations that support police brutality reform and legal defenses for those who have been wronged.”

“As much as we want this to be about raising money,” the website BlackIsBeautiful.beer states, “the real issue is bringing education and information, which will bring forth change to a system that has fractured so many families and has been broken for decades.”

Tim Sullivan — who studied brewing at the University of California-San Diego, one of only a few colleges with a brewery program — heard about Black Is Beautiful through one of his brewer-mentors on the west coast. It sounded like something that could benefit his hometown of Burlington.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}