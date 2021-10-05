Brew becoming big business for local government at beer gardens in Racine County

UNION GROVE — As municipalities increasingly turn to beer gardens to raise money, Union Grove is becoming the latest to embrace the sale of beer in public parks.

The Union Grove Village Board has agreed to solicit proposals from would-be operators of a beer garden to replicate a concept that has been successful in neighboring communities.

Beer gardens have turned up in Waterford, Caledonia, Mount Pleasant and elsewhere as a way of both drawing crowds to public parks and generating new revenue to support government operations.

Proponents of the concept say the outdoor attractions have grown in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic because outdoor settings are perceived as less risky for spreading the contagious virus.

“COVID has honestly reset a lot of people’s expectations,” said Kathy Kasper, village administrator for Caledonia.

Seizing upon the growing trend, Union Grove is seeking proposals for a pop-up beer garden to debut in the village’s parks starting next summer. The pop-up concept means that the beer garden could be moved easily among several park locations.