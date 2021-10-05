Brew becoming big business for local government at beer gardens in Racine County

UNION GROVE — As municipalities increasingly turn to beer gardens to raise money, Union Grove is becoming the latest to embrace the sale of beer in public parks.
The Union Grove Village Board has agreed to solicit proposals from would-be operators of a beer garden to replicate a concept that has been successful in neighboring communities.
Beer gardens have turned up in Waterford, Caledonia, Mount Pleasant and elsewhere as a way of both drawing crowds to public parks and generating new revenue to support government operations.
Proponents of the concept say the outdoor attractions have grown in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic because outdoor settings are perceived as less risky for spreading the contagious virus.
“COVID has honestly reset a lot of people’s expectations,” said Kathy Kasper, village administrator for Caledonia.
Seizing upon the growing trend, Union Grove is seeking proposals for a pop-up beer garden to debut in the village’s parks starting next summer. The pop-up concept means that the beer garden could be moved easily among several park locations.
In a formula that has proven successful for other municipalities, Union Grove is offering public space and assistance in exchange for a share of the proceeds from beer sales, to be negotiated with the operator.
Proposals are due by Oct. 29, and village officials hope to have a vendor selected by December, preferably someone from the Union Grove area.
Village Administrator Mike Hawes said officials have taken note of beer gardens becoming successful in other communities, and those officials want to provide the same concept for local residents.
Not only could a beer garden generate revenue to offset property taxes in funding village government, Hawes said, it could create a new family-friendly attraction to bring people to Union Grove’s public parks.
Officials envision starting the beer garden at School Yard Park, where a new music pavilion has been built, and possibly moving later to Leider Park, American Legion Memorial Park and others.
“I think it comes down to trying to be responsive to community members and how they want to relax and enjoy public spaces,” Hawes said.
The concept of a government-sponsored beer garden emerged many years ago from Milwaukee County, where county officials invited park goers to have a cold one in true Milwaukee style at county-owned parks.
Megan Godshall, recreation director for the Town of Norway, proposed duplicating the concept locally starting in 2017. Rather than hire a private vendor, Godshall herself took bartending classes and struck a deal with a beer wholesaler.
Selling beer at $6 a glass, the town added live music performances and soon found crowds gathering in Meyer Park. As many as 80 people turn out daily for the beer garden, which currently operates until 9 p.m. on 12 days total during June and July.
The town clears about $5,000 a year in proceeds to fund park improvements.
Godshall said she has since watched beer gardens become popular with other municipalities in Racine County and beyond.
“It’s definitely something that is growing quite a bit,” she said.
The Racine County Board took action in 2019 to allow beer gardens in county-owned parks.
Caledonia permitted a beer garden operated by a private vendor in a public park located in unincorporated Franksville and owned in partnership with neighboring Mount Pleasant.
This summer, the Village of Waterford introduced a beer garden in Ten Club Park. Although the operator, Racine Brewing Co., has since gone out of business, the beer garden was regarded as a success.
Some beer gardens include live music and food as added attractions.
Kasper said the Franksville beer garden generated more than $35,000 for Caledonia last year through a contract that requires the vendor to share revenue from both beer and food sales. All of the village’s proceeds are put back into the park to pay for maintenance and improvements, Kasper said.
“It’s a good way to defray those costs,” she added.
BrewFest Partners, a private vendor that operates a pop-up beer garden in Mount Pleasant two weekends each summer, has parlayed the concept into a growing business now expanding as far away as Florida.
Curt Foreman, founder of BrewFest Partners, based in Mount Pleasant, said beer gardens are especially popular with people age 40 and older. That sort of crowd typically will not go out to taverns, Foreman said, but the same people will gladly head down to a local park to sit outdoors and have a few beers.
Especially during COVID-19, the beer garden is a popular idea for enjoying a normal social life without the risk of indoor gatherings, Foreman said.
He credited Milwaukee County with popularizing the government-run beer garden.
“It’s the thing right now,” he said. “It always takes somebody to do it, to prove that it will work.”
Union Grove Village Trustee Amy Sasse said the idea is not only about beer, as many gardens also offer soft drinks or other non-alcoholic options.
Sasse said she envisions a family-friendly attraction that capitalizes on Union Grove’s beautiful parks and gives a private vendor a new alternative for reaching local customers.
“I think people do want to gather, and they do want to be outdoors,” she said. “This is just sort of a casual, refreshing, lively option.”