RACINE — Hovde Properties of Madison is prepared to move forward on the project that will transform what was brownfields on the city’s lakefront to market-rate apartments.

However, the developer’s agreement with the city will need to be amended for an additional $3.5 million from TID 14.

The company was already slated to receive $2.6 million, a portion of which came from an infrastructure grant and a portion from TID 14.

Construction costs have spiked significantly since the agreement was finalized in September 2021, increasing the cost from about $33 million to more than $40 million.

The Finance and Personnel Committee voted on Monday to recommend that City Council approve the amended developer’s agreement.

The council is expected to consider the matter on Feb. 7.

If all goes as planned, Hovde will begin the project in March.

Funding gap

Hovde provided documents to the city outlining how the cost of construction rose 26% in such a short timeframe.

The company said the change was driven by increases in materials, labor and interest rates, which went from 3.25% to 6.25%.

Additionally, the company had unanticipated environmental costs.

These factors increased the cost of construction by $8.6 million.

The company reviewed the project and was able to reduce costs by $1.6 million and secured another $350,000 from We Energies to offset increased costs in environmental remediation.

That left a $7 million gap.

The company approached the city with the following proposal:

The company would absorb $3.5 million in costs as well as the 3% interest rate financing increase.

The city would pay a $3.5 million developer incentive – in addition to the $2.6 million the company was slated to receive – over a three-year period beginning in the occupancy year.

The funds would be paid out as follows: $3.6 million within 30 days of the city’s issuance of the final certificate of occupancy, anticipated in September 2024; $1.5 million on March 31, 2025, and $1 million on March 31, 2026.

Hovde has secured private financing.

No money will be released to the company until the project is complete and certified for occupancy.

Redevelopment

It has been more than two decades since the downtown area saw construction of market-rate apartments.

Kathleen Fischer, the city’s finance director, estimates the development will provide about $40 million of net new construction in the city.

She said that equates to about $300,000 of additional tax levy capacity that will pay for operations in the city’s general fund.

Mayor Cory Mason called the project exciting.

“We know in Racine there are housing shortages at all levels,” he said. “We know we need more housing options and this will add 200 apartments right downtown — many with lake views and views of the harbor.”

Hovde has named the building “Breakwater.”

The property at 233 Lake Avenue was formerly a gas manufacturing plant that required multiple rounds of environmental remediation before development could proceed.

Mason called the brownfield “one of the most complicated we’ve seen.”

He praised Hovde properties for being willing to take on a project with such a complicated issue.

Despite the mitigation, the first floor above ground level can only be utilized for non-residential space, such as parking.

As part of the agreement, the company will participate in Racine Works, which requires 20% of construction hours to be undertaken by a Racine resident.

Additionally, the building is being constructed to the LEED standard, which was created by the U.S. Green Building Council to promote sustainability and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

TID 21

TID 21 was created in 2018 in anticipation of redevelopment of the site.

A TID earns money in the following way: The city sets a base value when the TID is created. As the property value increases due to the development, the difference between the base value and increased value is set aside for the developer.

The developer may then pledge the TID funds as security for financing.

In this case, TID 21 earned no money because it was a contaminated field that did not increase in value over the course of five years.

The $3.5 million in additional funding will be taken from TID 14, as allowed by the project plan.

TID 21 will begin to earn money once the development is underway.

Breakwater

The plan for the building includes:

A six story building with the top five floors intended for occupancy.

The plan calls for 202 apartments and 201 parking spaces (111 structured and 90 surface). Public parking also will be available to residents.

There will be solar installations on the roof and the surface parking lot.

The company also is constructing a walk between Lake Avenue and the lakefront with a developed green space.

