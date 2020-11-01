Breakthrough telescope in Chile renamed for Racine man, longtime benefactor of his alma mater Cornell University

Young has been instrumental in keeping the telescope project moving forward, said Martha Haynes, the Goldwin Smith Professor of Astronomy in Cornell’s College of Arts and Sciences, and chair of the telescope’s board of directors.

“Certainly Fred has been a major contributor of the financial resources needed to bring the telescope from a design concept to today’s state of final construction,” Haynes said. “But even beyond that, his intellectual curiosity, his passion for cosmology and his visionary support for technological innovation have been critical to the telescope’s development. Fred has inspired as well as enabled us to be bold.”

“We are all very excited that the telescope is now starting to be pre-assembled in Germany, and thus the dream becomes reality,” said Jürgen Stutzki, University of Cologne project lead. “We owe this achievement to Fred Young’s continued long-term and enthusiastic support and his generous donations.”

Added Michel Fich, University of Waterloo project lead: “Dozens of astronomers from institutions across Canada are eagerly preparing to use the telescope to achieve a wide range of science goals. We all owe a great debt of gratitude to Fred Young who, through his constant encouragement and vision, has kept us focused over the many years that are required to bring such a wonderful project to completion.”