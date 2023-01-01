 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two confirmed dead after New Year's Day shooting at Rerun's Lounge

Two people were killed early New Year's Day after shots were fired inside a Washington Avenue bar. 

On Sunday, Jan. 1 at approximately 2:34 a.m., officers responded to a shooting inside Rerun’s Lounge, 1111 Washington Ave., according to a release from the Racine Police Department. 

Upon arrival, officers encountered a chaotic scene. Two people were confirmed dead, including the bar owner.

Family members identified the owner as Avery “Rerun” Stewart, 66, and said the bar was named after him.

“He was loving,” Akem Stilo, Stewart’s grandson, told reporters. “He was caring. He looked out for his people, community. You know, he was a good person, a real stand-up dude.”

The investigation is active and ongoing at this time. No suspect had been taken into custody yet as of late Sunday, Jan. 1.  

Rerun's Lounge

The Racine Police Department is urging and requesting any and all persons who were inside the bar at the time of the shooting to please come forward. Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this incident. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigator Mueller at 262-939-3071 or Investigator Lauer at 262-721-2951.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

