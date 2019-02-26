Try 1 month for 99¢
Racine Police Department
Journal Times file photo

RACINE — After a man apparently attempted to lure a student who was walking to school to the man's vehicle Tuesday morning, Racine Police are warning locals to be on the lookout.

The student was walking through the parking lot of the former Pick 'n Save near Rapids Drive and Mount Pleasant Street when a light-skinned black man in his 30s waved the student over to his vehicle — a black, four-door sedan with the rear license plate hanging off it.

The student did not go to the vehicle and proceeded to school, according to a Facebook post from the Racine Police Department.

The intersection of Mount Pleasant Street and Rapids Drive is adjacent to Horlick High School, 2119 Rapids Drive.

Police advise locals to be on the lookout for a vehicle matching the description. Police are also asking anyone who knows the owner of the vehicle or its location to report the information to law enforcement.

Police also ask that anyone else who was approached by this man to report that information as well.

Reporter

Caitlin Sievers covers cops, crime and the west-end communities. She's a lover of cats, dance and Harry Potter. Before moving to the Racine area she worked at small papers in Indiana, Illinois and Nebraska.

