Dominique Knight convicted

Dominique Knight hears the guilty verdict Wednesday.

 ADAM ROGAN, adam.rogan@journaltimes.com

Dominique Knight, 27, was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide with a deadly weapon Wednesday afternoon, a felony that carries a mandatory life sentence.

After a two-day trial and more than two hours of deliberation, a jury found him guilty of killing Harry Canady Jr. on May 7, 2017.

He was also found guilty of possession of a firearm by a felon.

This story will be updated with additional information.

Adam Rogan

