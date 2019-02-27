RACINE — A father is in custody after police believe he may have caused the death of his 3-month-old infant.
On Friday, Racine Police responded to the 2000 block of Summit Avenue after it was reported that an infant was not breathing, according to a Racine Police news release. The infant was then transported to Children’s Hospital.
During the investigation, it was discovered that the infant had injuries that could cause the infant to stop breathing, and the incident was determined to be a homicide.
After investigation, police named the father of the infant — 24-year-old Jeremy Marquez — as a suspect. Marquez was taken into custody and and arrested on pending charges of first-degree reckless homicide, possession of marijuana and felony bail jumping.
Less than two weeks ago, on Feb. 12, Marquez was arrested for marijuana possession. Prior charges include a drug paraphernalia possession from 2011 and another marijuana possession charge from 2015.
The investigation was ongoing at this time, as of Wednesday.
Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information anyone may have about the crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330.