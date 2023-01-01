 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Breaking: Two confirmed dead after shooting at Rerun's Lounge overnight, no suspects in custody at this time

On Sunday, January 1, 2023 at approximately 0234 hours officers responded to 1111 Washington Ave., Rerun’s Lounge, in reference to a shooting inside of the establishment. Upon arrival, officers encountered a chaotic scene. There have been two confirmed deaths. Their names will not be released at this time until notification can be made. The investigation is active and ongoing at this time. No suspect(s) have been taken into custody.

Active shooter situations are unpredictable and evolve quickly. Because active shooter situations are often over within 10 to 15 minutes, before law enforcement arrives on the scene, individuals must be prepared both mentally and physically to deal with an active shooter situation. Here are some good practices for coping with an active shooter situation.

The Racine Police Department is urging and requesting any and all persons who were inside of the bar at the time of the shooting to please come forward. Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this incident. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigator Mueller at 262-939-3071 or Investigator Lauer at 262-721-2951.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

