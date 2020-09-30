Breaking up 'The Band:' After 25 years, Seams Unlimited to shut down due to COVID

RACINE — The adage that “the show must go on” seems to have finally met its match in COVID-19, as the pandemic has shut down dance, opera and theatre companies for the foreseeable future.
At Racine-based Seams Unlimited, 403 Main St., the protracted shutdown of performance venues has brought the curtain down on the theatrical costuming company’s 25-year run of creating “fine costumes for fine performance.”
“We’re another victim of COVID – it killed us,” said Seams Unlimited owner Kitty Knapp. “Our entire industry of the arts — opera, dance, Broadway shows, theatre — every bit of it is closed until at least next September, the new date that everybody’s shooting for. We don’t stand a chance. We tried to pick up other kinds of sewing, but nobody’s buying anything right now. Although we have really fantastic clients, none of them have any need for us … If I think too hard about it it’s depressing as hell.”
Perhaps most distressing for Knapp is breaking up “the band,” comprised of Knapp and her two seamstresses, Sheila Fizer and Jean Golwitzer.
“I hate breaking up the band,” she said. “I really love these girls.”
‘We had a lot of good years’
Pre-COVID it was a different story for Seams Unlimited.
Established in Milwaukee’s historic Third Ward 25 years ago, Knapp moved Seams Unlimited to Downtown Racine 17 years ago, first opening shop at 401 Main St. before moving next door to 403 Main for more space. In its peak costuming production times, Knapp employed as many as five seamstresses, plus several temporary “overhires.”
Most memorably, Seams Unlimited created about 30 costumes for the Broadway musical “War Paint,” which received a 2017 Tony Award nomination for Best Costume Design among three other Tony nominations.
While serving arts companies both big and small across the United States, Seams Unlimited costuming has been viewed around the world thanks to touring opera companies, with Racine-crafted costuming featured as far afield as Russia’s St. Petersburg Opera.
Seams Unlimited also has also its way into network television, with the firm producing lab coat and surgical gown costuming for NBC’s popular medical drama “Chicago Med,” as well as costuming for NBC’s short-lived 2011 historical crime drama series “The Playboy Club.”
Its bread-and-butter trade has always been costuming for a variety of opera companies, including Chicago’s famed Lyric Opera.
“Mostly what we do is opera,” Knapp said. “I started by doing small operas and then got hired to do bigger and bigger things. I worked by myself for a long time, and then I got a staff. And then we got our intro to The Met Opera and then, suddenly, everybody knew who we were because they passed our name around and we had a lot of good years.”
Winding down
Knapp, Fizer and Golwitzer, currently finishing the last of Seams Unlimited’s contracted opera costuming orders, are in the process of winding down operations by mid-October.
“The band” had hoped that things would go differently when COVID-19 first began to spread in the United States.
“We figured we’d ride it out,” Knapp said. “But this (COVID) is killer.”
Knapp sought and received a federal Paycheck Protection Program loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration, a move she said helped in the short term.
During the shutdown, Seams Unlimited pivoted to making 4,000 face masks – 2,000 of which were sold and 2,000 of which were given away to the community in a goodwill gesture.
“And then we started getting back to work to finish projects that had been committed to before COVID,” Knapp said.
But those are done, and there are none on the horizon.
“There has been a knot in my stomach since the day we all shut down,” she said. “It doesn’t matter where you are in the United States, you’re closed if you’re a theatre. It’s just not going to come back until this thing’s gotten to the point where you can start putting people indoors again.
While production on “Chicago Med” has resumed in the Windy City, Seams Unlimited finds itself on the outside looking in as its overhire work disappeared with COVID.
“The union people don’t want to do that kind of work, which is why they sent it here,” Knapp said. “We’re overhires for the film industry. But they have a union full of people who haven’t had any work in six months, so they’re not overhiring.”
‘We’ll see what happens’
Knapp holds out a glimmer of hope for a revival in some form, promising “the band” will keep in contact with each other.
“We’ll start packing up and putting everything in storage,” Knapp said. “I’m just gonna store everything and hope that someday things get better. We’ll store our stuff and see what happens.”
