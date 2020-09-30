Breaking up 'The Band:' After 25 years, Seams Unlimited to shut down due to COVID

Established in Milwaukee’s historic Third Ward 25 years ago, Knapp moved Seams Unlimited to Downtown Racine 17 years ago, first opening shop at 401 Main St. before moving next door to 403 Main for more space. In its peak costuming production times, Knapp employed as many as five seamstresses, plus several temporary “overhires.”

Most memorably, Seams Unlimited created about 30 costumes for the Broadway musical “War Paint,” which received a 2017 Tony Award nomination for Best Costume Design among three other Tony nominations.

While serving arts companies both big and small across the United States, Seams Unlimited costuming has been viewed around the world thanks to touring opera companies, with Racine-crafted costuming featured as far afield as Russia’s St. Petersburg Opera.

Seams Unlimited also has also its way into network television, with the firm producing lab coat and surgical gown costuming for NBC’s popular medical drama “Chicago Med,” as well as costuming for NBC’s short-lived 2011 historical crime drama series “The Playboy Club.”

Its bread-and-butter trade has always been costuming for a variety of opera companies, including Chicago’s famed Lyric Opera.