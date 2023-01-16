 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Breaking the silence | Annual wreath laying ceremony honors Martin Luther King Jr.

RACINE — A crowd of about 100 gathered in front of the Martin Luther King Jr. statue, on the corner of State Street and Marquette Street, Friday for the annual wreath laying ceremony put together by the Racine Mirror.

This year’s theme was “I still believe it’s time to break the silence,” based on the name of the speech King gave a year before his death to condemn the United States’ involvement in the Vietnam War.

Gilmore Fine Arts choir

The Gilmore Fine Arts Choir sings at the Martin Luther King Jr. Wreath Laying Ceremony Friday at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, 909 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, Racine.

The event featured a performance by the Gilmore Fine Arts School Choir, a keynote speech by the Rev. Keith Evans of Greater Mt. Eagle Baptist Church and several speeches from elected officials.

Mayor Cory Mason

Racine Mayor Cory Mason speaks at the Martin Luther King Jr. Wreath Laying Ceremony Friday at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, 909 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, Racine.

“Against opposition, he couldnot remain silent against the war, he broke the silence,” Evans said during his speech, explaining the actions King took against the Vietnam War. “He confronted our nation on the basis of its own moral conscious, and he challenged the heart and soul of our nation and was called anti-American for it.”

Evans continued by explaining how King lost some of his followers after his statements and became an enemy of the state for decrying a war in which he did not believe.

“But he stood up, and he spoke out against a war that he believed violated the principles of which he believed our nation stand: liberty, and justice for all,” Evans said. “He stood up and spoke out against all forms of injustice. He stated that ‘Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.’ Just like Dr. King, you and I can stand up and speak out for what’s right. We should stand up and speak out against what’s wrong in our society. Stand up and speak out against poverty … Stand up and speak out for power. Power to the people. Break the silence and stand up.”

The wreath, provided by Petals by Felicia, was laid by the Gilmore students on a holder in front of the King statue.

Reporter

Alex is the business reporter and staff photographer for The Journal Times.

