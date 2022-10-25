Breaking down the budget: ARPA again viewed as saving grace by Racine officials

RACINE — The Committee of the Whole met in a marathon session on Monday to discuss the proposed 2023 operating budget.
The Committee will hold a public meeting on Wednesday, and the City Council will vote on the budget on Tuesday.
A decade ago, soon after Scott Walker was elected governor, the state Legislature adopted laws that limited the ability for municipalities to raise taxes, which was followed by years of cuts wherever they could be made.
The proposed 2022 and 2023 budgets have enjoyed the stabilizing effect of federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, the signature legislation of the Biden administration thus far, in addition to a slight increase in state shared revenue and a significant increase in net new construction.
Fischer outlined some of what the city views as positive aspects of the budget:
The largest amount of net new construction in at least a decade.
A property tax rate decrease of 7%.
Funding of nine firefighters through a federal SAFER (Staffing For Adequate Fire and Emergency Response) grant and six police officers, restoring 11 of the police positions cut two years ago.
A step increase and 2% wage increase for non-unionized employees, which will cost approximately $1 million.
A $2.5 million decrease in health care costs since the city changed the structure of health care two years ago.
While there was a proposed decrease in the property tax rate, down by almost 20% since its highest points in 2017, that does not necessarily mean a lower tax bill. There are many factors that affect the dollar amount a homeowner might pay, including higher assessments due to home improvements, increased market rates, and rates set by other taxing jurisdictions.
Fischer went on to note the structural deficit challenges that existed previously are still present.
As Mayor Cory Mason noted in his budget address, if not for the ARPA funding, it would be a very different discussion. There was an increase in revenue of .94%, but expenses were up 2%. That’s the structural deficit, she explained.
Under state law, the city’s ability to raise revenue is tied to net new construction. While the city has two large projects underway, the Horlick Malted Milk complex being converted to housing and Hotel Verdant on Monument Square, which represented just $300,000 to the levy.
“We are an old urbanized community with a lot of challenges in terms of development,” Fischer said. “When developers come in they’re not building on a clean farm field.”
