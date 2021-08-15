Breaking down how Racine County's population has changed, according to the 2020 U.S. Census

Numbers from the 2020 U.S. census released Thursday show that Racine County’s total population grew by 1.17% over the past decade. That level of growth is exactly one-third of the statewide growth rate of 3.51%.
While the City of Racine’s population barely changed — dropping a total of 44 residents from 77,860 in 2010 to 77,816 in 2020, a 0.06% decrease — other municipalities saw more significant increases.
Mount Pleasant grew from 26,197 residents to 27,732. That was the biggest increase in the county both in terms of total number of residents added (1,535) and percentage of growth (5.54%).
Also from 2010 to 2020:
- The City of Burlington grew from 10,464 residents to 11,047, a growth of 5.28%.
- Both the town and village of Waterford grew. The village grew from 5,368 residents to 5,542, a growth of 3.14%. The town grew from 6,344 residents to 6,514, growth of 2.61%.
- Caledonia grew 2.59%, from 24,705 residents up to 25,361.
- The Town of Norway saw very little growth, from 7,916 residents to 7,948, 0.40% growth.
Of the nine Racine County communities with populations of more than 5,000, the Town of Burlington and the Village of Sturtevant were the only two besides the City of Racine where the population shrank. The Town of Burlington went from 6,465 residents to 6,502, a 0.57% decrease. Sturtevant went from 6,970 residents to 6,919, a decrease of 0.74%.
Increasing diversity
The U.S. is quickly becoming less Caucasian: White people declined in numbers for the first time on record in the overall U.S. population as the Hispanic and Asian populations boomed this past decade, according to the 2020 census data.
The numbers also showed there is now no majority racial or ethnic group for people younger than 18, as the share of non-Hispanic whites in the age group dropped from 53.5% to 47.3% over the decade. The share of children in the U.S. declined because of falling birth rates, while the share of adults grew, driven by aging baby boomers.
Adults, those 18 and older, made up more than three-quarters of the population in 2020, or 258.3 million people, an increase of more than 10% from 2010. However, the population of children, those younger than 18, dropped from 74.2 million in 2010 to 73.1 million in 2020.
According to the Census Bureau, Wisconsin’s population became slightly more diverse over the past decade, with non-Hispanic whites making up 78.6% of the state’s population, a decrease from 83.3% in 2010. Wisconsin remains less diverse than 39 other states. The state’s diversity index, meaning the chance that two people chosen at random would be from different racial and ethnic groups, increased to 37% in 2020 from 28.8% in 2010. Nationwide, the diversity index was much higher, at 61.1% in 2020.
That holds true in Racine County. In 2010, people of mixed race made up only 2.5% of the population. Now, that percentage is up to 9%. Likewise, the African American population grew from comprising 11.1% of Racine County’s residents to 11.8%. In 2010, 79.7% of Racine County residents were white. Now, 72% of Racine County residents are white. The Hispanic/Latino population also grew from 11.5% of Racine County residents in 2010 to 14.1% in 2020.
The most diverse county in Wisconsin is Milwaukee, with a diversity index of 66.8% in 2020. Next is Racine at 49.7%, Kenosha at 45.2% and Dane at 40.8%. Vernon was the least diverse county at 9.7%.
The state’s second-largest ethnic group is Hispanics, at 7.6% of the population, moving African Americans to third-largest at 6.2% of the state’s population.
Wisconsin’s non-Hispanic white population actually declined between 2010 and 2020, from 4,738,411 to 4,634,018 people, mirroring the first-ever decrease in the nation’s non-Hispanic white population.
Other notes
Wisconsin’s total population
- grew from 5,686,986 in 2010 to 5,893,718 in 2020. The nation’s population grew by 7.4%. The state as a whole added enough people to retain its number of members of the U.S. House of Representatives: eight.
- The population changes of Racine County’s eight other municipalities (Dover, Elmwood Park, North Bay, Raymond, Rochester, Union Grove Wind Point, Yorkville) were not readily available in Thursday’s release from the U.S. Census Bureau.
- Dane County, seated by Madison, added 73,431 people over the past decade, a 15% increase. That makes it the fastest-growing county in the state.
- Twenty of Wisconsin’s rural counties and Milwaukee County lost population. Milwaukee County’s population fell by 8,246 residents, a decrease of just shy of 1%.
- No Racine County communities saw large enough changes in population to land in any of the top 20 lists
- for largest percent-population growth, largest total population growth or largest percent-population loss in the state.
The Village of Windsor near Madison saw the biggest percentage growth, increasing its population by 145% from 3,573 in 2010 to 8,754 in 2020. In second place was the Village of Bristol in Kenosha County, doubling from 2,584 residents to 5,192.
Shrinking the most by percentage were the City of New Lisbon (from 2,554 to 1,748), City of Crandon (1,920 to 1,713) and City of Adams (1,967 to 1,761).
The top five in the state in growth by total population were all Madison-area cities: Madison (adding 36,361 residents), Sun Prairie (6,603), Windsor (5,181), Middleton (4,385) and Fitchburg (4,349).
Reporting from Riley Vetterkind and Emily Hamer of Lee Newspapers is included in this article.