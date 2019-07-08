{{featured_button_text}}
Merlin the dog

Merlin, a 7-year-old pit bull-boxer mix who was found six years ago as a stray, licks Elora Creel, 4, of Racine, on June 19 at the Racine Public Library. Merlin is one of the dogs in the library's Ruff Readers program; he is a licensed service and therapy dog.

 JONATHON SADOWSKI jonathon.sadowski@journaltimes.com

RACINE — About six years ago, Paula Slaasted’s husband found Merlin, a boxer-pit bull mix, as a stray running around the campus of USF Holland, a trucking company, near General Mitchell International Airport.

Slaasted’s husband sent her a picture of Merlin, saying: “Here’s our next dog.” The couple took the dog to the Wisconsin Humane Society and found he was not microchipped and showed no signs of abuse.

A month later, he was theirs. Now, the stray has found a home as a service dog who also participates in the Ruff Readers program at the Racine Public Library, a nationwide program in which children read out loud to licensed therapy dogs to overcome anxiety and develop oratorical skills.

“He loves it here,” said Slaasted, a Racine resident, as she stood with Merlin on a recent Wednesday at the library. “It’s his favorite place.”

Merlin, with a goofy smile and ever-wagging tail, was greeted by a practically never-ending stream of children and parents eager to meet the gentle dog on June 19. He responded with a fair amount of face licks.

Merlin and Paula

Merlin, a 7-year-old boxer-pit bull mix who was found six years ago as a stray, licks his nose June 19 at the Racine Public Library while his owner, Paula Slaasted, of Racine, smiles. Merlin is a licensed therapy and service dog who participates in the library's Ruff Readers program.

Slaasted said she hopes that by having Merlin participate in Ruff Readers, she can help people change their minds about pit bulls, a much-maligned breed that she says is unfairly stereotyped as aggressive.

“The breed is so misunderstood,” she said.

Not only is Merlin, now about 7, a service and therapy dog, but he also has been through the Canine Good Citizen training program, which the American Kennel Club calls the “gold standard of behavior for dogs in our communities.”

When the Slaasteds are away, Merlin stays with one of the couple’s friends, who has two police German shepherd K-9s. The dog gets along with the police dogs as well, Slaasted said.

“He is a very popular guy, he really is,” Slaasted said.

Merlin's close-up

Elora Creel, 4, of Racine, pets Merlin, a 7-year-old boxer-pit bull mix who was found as a stray six years ago. Merlin is a licensed therapy and service dog and is in the Racine Public Library's Ruff Readers program. His owner, Paula Slaasted, hopes he helps break breed stereotypes.

Reporter

Jonathon Sadowski covers the villages of Union Grove and Yorkville, the Town of Dover, arts, entertainment and odds and ends for The Journal Times.

